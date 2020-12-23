2020 Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market Analysis, by Product, Application, End User and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the current and projected market potential of drug-eluting stents. It offers a detailed analysis of the regulatory scenario, competitive environment, pipeline, technological advancement, drivers, restraints and market growth trends. The report also includes market projections through 2024 and the market rank for key market players. The report details the market share of drug-eluting stents based on types of products, applications and end-user.



By product type, the market is segmented into polymer-based drug-eluting stents and polymer-free drug-eluting stents. By application, the market is segmented into coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD). By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty centers and clinics.



By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2018 as the base year, 2019 and forecast through year-end 2024. Estimated values used are based on drug-eluting stent manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



The Report Includes:

20 data tables and 18 additional tables

An overview of the global market for drug-eluting stents within the medical devices industry

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Market share analysis of the drug-eluting stents based on product, application, end-use, and region

Identification of segments with high growth potential and analysis of future applications of each of the segments

Assessment of market dynamics for drug-eluting stents with market drivers and restraints explained, medical device regulations, market background and pipeline analysis of the stents

Coverage of prevalence and epidemiology of cardiovascular disease and description of coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD)

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of the leading market players, including Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic Plc and Cook Medical Inc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Medical Device Regulations



Chapter 4 Drug-Eluting Stents: Pipeline Analysis



Chapter 5 Drug-Eluting Stents: Market Background



Chapter 6 Drug-Eluting Stents: Market Dynamics



Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown, by Product



Chapter 9 Market Breakdown, by Application



Chapter 10 Market Breakdown, by End User



Chapter 11 Market Breakdown, by Region



Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches and Partnerships

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Abbott

Alvimedica

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Biosensors International

Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cook Medical Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Medtronic Plc

Terumo Corp.

Chapter 14 Appendix: List of Acronyms





