2020 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Analysis and Forecasts
Nov 16, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scrap metal recycling market is poised to grow by 181.56 mn MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the price of raw materials and the rise in the role of metal recycling in key industries.
This study identifies the rising concerns about the impact of mining on environment as one of the prime reasons driving the scrap metal recycling market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading scrap metal recycling market vendors that include Alter Trading Inc., American Iron & Metal, ArcelorMittal SA, Aurubis AG, Commercial Metals Co., European Metal Recycling Ltd., Gerdau SA, Nucor Corp., Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., and Sims Metal Management Ltd. Also, the scrap metal recycling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Ferrous scrap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-ferrous scrap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver-Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alter Trading Inc.
- American Iron & Metal
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Aurubis AG
- Commercial Metals Co.
- European Metal Recycling Ltd.
- Gerdau SA
- Nucor Corp.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.
- Sims Metal Management Ltd.
