2020 Golden Quill Awards Go Virtual

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania's virtual 56th Golden Quill Awards will air on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. on public access station PCTV, available on Comcast 21 and Verizon 47 in the city of Pittsburgh, and pctv21.org as well as Apple TV, ROKU and Fire TV.

The Press Club annually offers this contest, which recognizes professional excellence in written, broadcast, photographic, video and digital journalism and communications in Western Pennsylvania and neighboring counties in Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia. This year 900 entries were received and then judged by journalists in other press clubs and journalism organizations.

During the virtual event, The Press Club will present two Service to Journalism Awards. The first will be awarded to The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh and its president, Michael A. Fuoco, for their commitment to professional journalism and advocacy for journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The second is to KDKA Radio, the "Pioneer Broadcasting Station of the World," which traces its beginnings to its Harding-Cox presidential election results broadcast on Nov. 2, 1920.

Chris Moore, Emmy award-winning producer/host at WQED Multimedia and talk show host for KDKA Radio and PCNC-TV, and Maxwell King, philanthropic leader, former newspaper editor and New York Times bestselling author, will be honored with the club's President's Awards.

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is giving special recognition to the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation and its president, Brian Cook Sr., this year for the organization's advocacy for Black journalists and media coverage of minority communities.

This year, during the broadcast the Press Club will honor the life of Ginny Frizzi, longtime co-chair of the Golden Quills committee, who died earlier this summer. Frizzi led the regional SPJ chapter and actively supported local journalism and journalists through the Women's Press Club of Pittsburgh and Press Club of Western Pennsylvania board. She will be remembered for her commitment to journalism excellence and leadership in the community, according to Press Club board president Helen Fallon.

In addition, the Press Club will recognize journalism students who won its annual scholarships: $5,000 Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship winner Ohio University student Sarah Donaldson, 20, of Cranberry; and $2,500 Press Club of Western Pennsylvania Scholarship awardee Point Park University student Jordyn Hronec, 20, of Ross.

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization of journalists and other communications professionals from a 29-county area of Western Pennsylvania. It sponsors forums on current events and educational programs and presents the annual Golden Quill Awards contest and ceremony, honoring the best of journalism and communications in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia. Membership in The Press Club includes discounts on fees for programs and Golden Quill entries, use of dining facilities at the Engineers' Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, and access to The National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and 15 other press clubs around the country.

