2020 Got You Stuck Inside? Go on a Virtual Scavenger Hunt with T-Mobile and OnePlus to Win Cash and Smartphones

And no need to leave your home, this challenge is digital-only, for anyone to explore the U.S and the breadth of T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network from the comfort of their home.

Why? Traveling in 2020 has been cancelled for many but virtual expeditions are in their prime. Plus, what better way to showcase the breadth of T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network and to celebrate the launch of the OnePlus 8T+ 5G, a T-Mobile exclusive 5G smartphone in the U.S.

The three pop-up stores are hidden somewhere in the U.S. in a place that lights up T-Mobile's 5G network - the first and largest nationwide 5G network with coverage reaching all 50 states covering 270 million people across 1.4 million square miles. And remember T-Mobile's 5G network reaches far beyond big cities, stretching all the way out to remote and rural locations.

Sound like finding a needle in a nationwide haystack? Head to @TMobile on Twitter for hints, riddles and images to help along the way – check back frequently as they will be given out multiple times a day throughout the week.

Participants who guess the correct town and submits it at OnePlusGoFarther.com will be entered for a chance to win a sweet assortment of prizes:

Three grand prize winners will receive $5,000 in cash and a custom-designed OnePlus 8T + 5G with a drawing on the back by ZHC, a highly touted artist known for his colorful customization

5G 300 third place winners will receive the OnePlus Buds Z.

And here is the first clue to kick off the first pop-up location: You might have an easier time panning for gold than finding our Pop-Up. #OnePlusGoFarther

Good luck to all who participate – find 'em fast!

Since the launch of its first 5G phone in 2019, which was one of the first on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, OnePlus has been working with T-Mobile to push 5G farther. For full contest details, rules and to submit your guess, visit OnePlusGoFarther.com. To learn more about T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, head here: t-mobile.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to all residents of the United States & District of Columbia 18+. 11/12/2020 at 8:00 AM EDT to 11/19/2020 at 11:00 AM EDT. The Contest is sponsored by OnePlus USA Corp ("OnePlus"). For FAQ, visit www.OnePlusGoFarther.com. 5G: Coverage not available in some areas.

