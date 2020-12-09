2020 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America Named

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthiest Employers®, the most-trusted U.S. awards program for people-centric companies powered by Springbuk's Healthiest Employers Index on employee health and wellbeing, announced today the prestigious 2020 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, highlighting organizations that invested in the health of their people even in the face of a global pandemic.

Winners are selected based on their Healthiest Employers Index, which is based on six factors: vision, cultures/engagement, learning, expertise, metrics, and technology. Springbuk evaluates each applicant using its health analytics intelligence platform — a powerful, AI-driven technology that applies proprietary algorithms to disparate health and related data, generating insights and actionable opportunities to save money and prevent disease.

"These companies can be proud of their investment in health and wellbeing and the impact it has on the lives of its employees and our communities," said Haley Elmore, Healthiest Employers® program coordinator.

The 2020 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America:

Riverside Healthcare

CNO Financial Group

GE Appliances, a Haier company

Norton Healthcare

Witham Health Services

Harris Health System

Boulder County

SmartPractice

Palmetto 57

Delta Air Lines

Port of Portland

Baylor College of Medicine

City of Acworth

Premier Inc

U-Haul

Chevron

SAIF

Monarch Beverage

South County Health

BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona

Compass Group USA , Inc.

, Inc. JLL

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center & UPMC Health Plan

Medical Center & UPMC Health Plan City of Scottsdale

Randolph County Government

The Starr Group

Cambia Health Solutions

Kaiser Permanente

Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County

PeaceHealth

Samaritan Health Services

Sense Corp

Medical Mutual of Ohio

Cozen O'Connor

Bean Automotive Group

Sandia National Laboratories

NK PARTS INDUSTRIES INC

Rowan County Government

Lane County

American Express

King Ranch , Inc.

, Inc. MJ Insurance

Shamrock Foods Company

Syngenta

American Showa, Inc.

City of Greensboro

Pasco County Schools

Louisville Metro Government

ERICSSON INC

HP

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities

Board of Public Utilities Matrix Service Company

Group & Pension Administrators

Permanente Dental Associates

The Resource Center

Excela Health

OneAZ Credit Union

Bi-State Development

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Aetna Inc. a CVS Health Company

City of Charlotte

Treasury Wine Estates

OCLC

Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors

Burns & McDonnell

Meredith

Randstad

Froedtert Health

Montgomery County

Johnson Kendall & Johnson

& Johnson Quanta Services Inc.

Lenex Steel Company

AdventHealth

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York

The School Board of Seminole County

Evergy

City of Houston

Bon Secours Mercy Health

Anthem, Inc.

Faith Technologies

Northwell Health

OrthoCarolina, P.A.

JE Dunn Construction

Dallas - Fort Worth International Airport

International Airport Clarkston Consulting

CBIZ

JetBlue Airways Corporation

Duke Realty

SCL Health

GoPro

Conner Strong & Buckelew

& Buckelew Trek Bicycle Corporation

Nelnet, Inc.

Children's Home Society of Florida

Printpack

Great River Energy

Orange County Library System

Merz North America , Inc.

, Inc. Terumo BCT

Bilzin Sumberg

"Companies understand the value of investing in the health and wellbeing of employees as they see more engaged and focused people and a positive impact on employer branding and talent retention," said Rod Reason, CEO of Springbuk.

About Healthiest Employers

Healthiest Employers is a trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations taking a more proactive approach to employee health. Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has honored more than 10,000 employers representing over 60 million employees. The awards use an objective methodology powered by Springbuk's Health Intelligence platform.

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to optimize their investments in population health. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments.

SOURCE Springbuk