2020 HITEC 100 Now Accepting Nominations

CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC), the premier global executive leadership organization of senior-level business and technology executives, is accepting nominations for its prestigious HITEC 100 Awards until July 23, 2019.

Nominate today! Click here to view the nomination criteria and nomination form.

Since 2008, HITEC has compiled an annual list recognizing the contributions and accomplishments of the 100 most influential and notable Hispanic executives and entrepreneurs in the technology industry. The mission of the HITEC 100 is to recognize outstanding executives who excel in the business of technology, inspire young people to pursue careers in technology and motivate professionals to continue to excel and connect with Hispanic communities across the globe.

The HITEC Awards Gala honoring the HITEC 100 will be held on October 24, 2019, in Silicon Valley.

View Past HITEC 100 Award Winners: Class of 2019 HITEC 100 Award Winners

About HITEC:

Founded to increase Hispanic representation in the diversity-challenged technology industry, HITEC (Hispanic Information Technolgy Executive Council) is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives who have built outstanding careers in technology. HITEC's premiere network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and technology-centric world. These global leaders include executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned technology firms across the Americas. HITEC enables business and professional growth for its members and fills the executive pipeline with the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders.

SOURCE Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council