2020 HMDA Preliminary Modified LAR Files Integrated Into RiskExec

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity announces the immediate integration of the 2020 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) Preliminary LAR files made available by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Wednesday, March 31 into its RiskExec platform. RiskExec is a comprehensive web-based compliance reporting and analysis platform that automates HMDA, CRA, redlining, and fair lending processes.

The downloaded 2020 HMDA data includes 5,400 institutions comprising over 25 million records.

"RiskExec learned that on March 31st, the CFPB began loading the 2020 HMDA data onto their files platform. We prioritized getting the data to every RiskExec client, and are pleased to report that the morning of April 1st, all RiskExec clients gained access to the released data," says Andy Sandler, Founder and CEO, Asurity. "Being first to market is a continued capability we pride ourselves in and we are committed to providing the best service and support to our clients."

"Last year 2020 was a banner year for residential lending and the current administration has greatly expanded its focus on the use of this Peer data for Fair Lending and Redlining reviews. It is vital for our clients to quickly and easily understand how their lending profiles compare among peers," says Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Founder, President and Chief Architect of RiskExec. "RiskExec will be updated weekly as this data changes due to resubmissions resulting in a final aggregate data release by the CFPB later in the year."

From goal setting, dedicated redlining analysis, and interactive mapping to peer rankings and data visualization, RiskExec provides executive and regulatory reporting for the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA), Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), and fair lending compliance requirements.

About Asurity

Asurity delivers compliance focused products and solutions to the mortgage lending industry. Asurity's offerings include RiskExec, a reporting and analytics platform for HMDA, CRA, redlining, fair servicing and fair lending, and AsurityDocs, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages. For additional information, please visit www.asurity.com .

SOURCE Asurity

Related Links

https://www.asurity.com

