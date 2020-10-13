2020 Holiday RESCUECOM Computer Reliability Report

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft is first in computer reliability according to RESCUECOM's annual holiday computer reliability report; Lenovo takes second place and Apple wins the bronze medal.

Choose Microsoft Surface for Reliable Gifts

This holiday season, a Microsoft Surface is the best choice for shoppers prioritizing computer reliability. Once maligned for failing to secure their systems against bugs and viruses, Microsoft now outpaces competitors at producing reliable computers that save their owners future computer repair costs.

"When you buy a Surface, you are essentially purchasing protection against the kind of problems that regularly take down other computers," says RESCUECOM CEO David A. Milman. "Microsoft is making products with computer reliability leagues beyond what other brands are doing, and it is paying off for their customers."

Microsoft's investment in building well-running machines comes at a cost, as computers from the Surface line are far from cheap. However, there are options for customers on a budget valuing Microsoft's computer reliability. The Surface Go 2 costs under $400 - ideal for those who want an affordable tablet with high PC reliability.

Other Reliable Brands for Your Shopping List

Customers committed to purchasing from brands with impressive computer reliability may also consider Lenovo and Apple. Besides ranking second in PC reliability, Lenovo provides computers of different makes and models to fulfill every purpose - many at a lower cost than their competitors. Lenovo's IdeaPad line is a win-win for shoppers on a budget, pairing modern designs and competitive prices with great PC reliability.

Mac devotees can rest assured that Apple continues to make reliable computers, lessening the need for future Mac computer repair. The MacBook Pro is a standout, receiving glowing reviews from the New York Times and The Verge this year. However, since Apple products remain famously expensive, customers will have to dig deeper into their bank accounts to purchase an Apple desktop, laptop, or tablet.

Asus ranks only two points below Apple in computer reliability this season. A company known for innovative gaming computers, Asus pairs solid computer reliability with stylish, unique design. Customers wanting an eye-catching laptop backed by PC reliability may consider their Zephyrus G14, which features an LED-covered lid capable of displaying pictures, text, and animated GIFs.

Less Reliable Brands

In the lower half of the rankings are HP and Dell. Both companies offer less expensive computers that may attract customers looking for a bargain, but the tradeoff in PC reliability is a disincentive to purchasing one of these brands.

Acer and Samsung scored lowest in computer reliability, with both brands breaking down at a higher rate than all others. Potential buyers should know these brands have a greater chance of requiring computer repair or data recovery. Although using cheaper components makes Acer and Samsung computers more affordable, it is not worth the tradeoff in lower PC reliability.

Rank Brand US Computer Market Share RESCUECOM Computer Repair Share[1] Reliability Score[2] Reliability Grade[3] 1 Microsoft 4.4% 1.42% 235 A+ 2 Lenovo 15.6% 6.2% 189 A 3 Apple 13% 8.63% 114 B+ 4 Asus 4.4% 3% 112 B 5 HP 32.8% 24.64% 100 C 6 Dell 26.1% 20.93% 94 C- 7 Acer 2.7% 2.66% 77 D+ 8 Samsung 1% 2.53% 30 D-

1 - Brand's percentage share of calls into RESCUECOM call center.

2 - Calculated percentage of computers released on the market against the number of repair calls per brand.

3 - Assigned by RESCUECOM to simplify the reliability scoring system.

