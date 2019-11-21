2020 Honda CR-V Named Green SUV of the Year by Green Car Journal

"Honda's CR-V is already efficient as a conventionally-powered model and well-established as a driver favorite," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com . "The addition of a new all-wheel drive CR-V using Honda's proven two-mode hybrid system is an exceptional move, offering buyers an even more compelling reason to consider this award-winning model at the showroom."

The 2020 CR-V went on-sale in October with freshened exterior styling and upgraded features, including standard Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technology for all trims (previously EX and above), and a more powerful engine for the CR-V LX—Honda's 1.5-liter turbo. The all-new 2020 CR-V Hybrid, launching early next year, is Honda's first hybrid SUV in America and is expected to be the company's top-selling hybrid model.

Honda was recently recognized by the U.S. EPA as having the highest fleet-average fuel economy of any automaker. In pursuit of its goal to halve the company's global CO 2 emissions by 2050 (compared to 2000 levels), Honda is aiming to electrify two-thirds of its global automobile sales by 2030. In the U.S., Honda electrified vehicle sales in 2019 are up 34 percent from year-ago results to more than 50,000 hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fuel cell vehicles, with hybrid sales alone up 82 percent for the year.

The 2020 CR-V and CR-V Hybrid mark the sixth time Honda has been awarded by Green Car Journal. Last year, the 2019 Honda Insight became the fourth Honda passenger car to win Green Car of the Year, joining prior winners the 2012 Honda Civic Natural Gas, 2014 Honda Accord, and 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, Clarity Electric and Clarity Fuel Cell, while the 2016 Honda HR-V won Green SUV of the Year.

