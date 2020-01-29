2020 Honorees, Pinnacle Award Recipient, and Keynote Speaker Announced for Oil and Gas Investor's "25 Influential Women in Energy" Luncheon

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil and Gas Investor and Hart Energy proudly announce the "25 Influential Women in Energy" honorees for 2020. These distinguished women and their accomplishments will be celebrated at the third annual Women in Energy luncheon on March 4, 2020 at the Hilton Americas in downtown Houston.



In addition, the 2020 Pinnacle Award will be presented to Dr. Sharon L. Wood, Ph.D., P.E. and Dean of the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin. Sponsored by Schlumberger, the Pinnacle Award recognizes her dedication to the advancement of architectural and environmental engineering.

Wood is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and past president of the American Concrete Institute. Nationally recognized for her research on the earthquake response of reinforced concrete structures, her interests include improving the structural response of concrete buildings, bridge design and evaluation, and development of passive sensors for infrastructure systems. She has served on federal advisory committees for the Department of Veteran Affairs, the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program and the U.S. Geological Survey.

After Dr. Wood and the 25 women honorees are recognized, the luncheon program concludes with a keynote address from Colonel Nicole Malachowski (retired) of the United States Air Force. This 21-year combat veteran and fighter squadron commander accumulated over 2,300 flight hours, including 188 hours in combat. In 2005, she became the first female Thunderbird pilot – a title only one-in-2,000 Air Force pilots ever achieve. Malachowski was selected as a White House Fellow by former First Lady Michelle Obama, acting as an advisor on all issues related to military service members, veterans and military families. In 2019, she was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame.

This year's event kicks off with the Women in Energy forum. New for 2020, this morning forum (separate registration required) features panelists drawn from past years' honorees. The gala luncheon will follow the forum.

The 25 Influential Women in Energy luncheon honors professional women who have excelled in every sector of the oil and gas industry, including exploration and production, acquisitions and divestitures, oilfield services, midstream and finance. This year's honorees are:



Tanya Andrien, Chief Operating Officer, Enverus

Ami Arief, Senior Vice President, Tellurian Production LLC

Emily Baker, Chief Commercial Officer & Founding Partner, Lotus Midstream LLC

Andrejka Bernatova, Former Chief Financial Officer, Goodnight Midstream LLC

Bonnie Black, Vice President, Drilling, Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

Amanda Brock, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Commercial Officer, Solaris Water Midstream LLC

Jaime Butler, Vice President, Permian, Baker Hughes Co.

Stephanie Cox, CEO, Wood

Kate Day, Partner, Bracewell LLP

Hinda Gharbi, Executive Vice President, Reservoir & Infrastructure, Schlumberger Ltd.

Andree Griffin, Unconventional Development Manager, ExxonMobil Corp.

Johanna Haggstrom, Director of Technology, Halliburton Co.

Samantha Holroyd, Managing Director, Lantana Energy Advisors

Wendy King, Vice President, Great Plains Business Unit, Lower 48, ConocoPhillips

Cathy Lebsack, Vice President, Land & Exploration, New Ventures, Devon Energy Corp.

Shauna Noonan, SPE President, Director of Artificial Lift, Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Eileen Perillo, Vice President Finance, Unconventionals, Shell USA Co.

Tiffany Polak, Development Director, Marathon Oil Corp.

Heather Powell, President & CEO, Ventana E&P LLC

Kristen Ray, Shenzi Field Manager, BHP

Julie Robertson, Chairman, CEO & President, Noble Corp.

Brenda Schroer, Senior Vice President, CFO & Treasurer, Concho Resources Inc.

Liz Schwarze, Vice President, Global Exploration, Chevron Corp.

Kristin Thomas, Senior Vice President, Public Relations, Continental Resources Inc.

Cindy Yeilding, Senior Vice President (Incoming OTC Chairwoman), BP America Inc.



