2020 Hyundai Sonata Awarded "Sedan of the Show" in Miami

"Hyundai is honored to receive SAMA's 'Sedan of the Show' for the Sonata as it acknowledges and reinforces the importance of the sedan market," said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "The Hyundai Sonata offers consumers a stylish and striking design, user-friendly features, and advanced safety technology at a competitive price point."

SAMA presents its awards during its annual luncheon on the opening day of the Miami International Auto Show. A panel of SAMA members walked the floor of the show prior to opening to review the vehicles and determine which models would receive the SAMA awards.

"As a number of American car brands abandoned the traditional sedan market, the 2020 Hyundai Sonata is a resounding riposte to their decision," said Joaquin Ruhi, independent journalist, SAMA Awards jury member. "Billed as a 4-door coupe, its stunning 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language is aptly named and full of eye-catching details, from the low-set broad front grille to daytime running lights that creep onto the chrome hood molding to taillights adorned with vortex generator-inspired fins to improve aerodynamics. Hyundai's traditionally high levels of standard equipment and quality interior materials clinched the deal."

The Sonata is Hyundai's longest-standing and most successful model, offering a bold, distinctive design, technologies and advanced safety features. The all-new Sonata is the first sedan designed with Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design language. It is a fully transformed vehicle showcasing a sporty four-door-coupe look and represents Hyundai's new focus on creating emotional value using proportion, styling, and technology.

The latest Sonata is the first model to be based on Hyundai's new, innovative vehicle platform, which delivers improvements in overall driving performance. The car uses an extensive application of advanced technologies to boost comfort, convenience and active safety, including Digital Key Technology—allowing the vehicle to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata has begun production at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA). Pricing will be announced later this month, in addition to retail sales.

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

