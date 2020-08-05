2020 Innovations in the Automotive Industry: Crash Avoidance and Passenger Protection

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the automotive industry "New Innovations in Crash Avoidance and Passenger Protection"

Many automakers have included crash avoidance technologies like forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems as standard however some offer them only as optional extras. In the United States the recently passed Moving Forward Act will mandate the inclusion of such technologies in all new passenger vehicles.

AEB systems can slow or stop a vehicle if it is in danger of hitting a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist in front of it. However, one difficulty with testing such systems is the need to account for the range of technologies different manufacturers use to detect hazards.



Toyota has recently announced a new license agreement with Hebei Pride to commercialize its standardized safety testing system for AEB systems. The testing technology covers the design and standard testing methods of cyclist and pedestrian mannequins as well as surrogate concrete dividers, grass and guard rails which can be used as impact targets to validate AEB systems.

Mercedes Benz has also announced a new innovation in passenger safety. The new S class will be the first car to offer frontal rear seat airbags. The rear frontal airbags will be accompanied by inflatable seat belts and are designed to adapt to child seats in order to protect both children and adults.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "New Innovations in Crash Avoidance and Passenger Protection"

