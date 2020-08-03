2020 International Climate Action Challenge: 1,000 Eco-Initiatives in 90 Days

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "2020 has shown us just how interconnected we all are," said Joan Gregerson, Founder of Green Team Academy. "Worldwide, we are dealing with the same interlocking issues of the pandemic, racial justice, environmental justice, climate change, and economic upheaval. That's a lot to handle, but now is not the time to delay action."

Joan Gregerson, founder of Green Team Academy, is releasing the book Climate Action Challenge in conjunction with facilitating the 2020 International Climate Action Challenge. New from Joan Gregerson, the book Climate Action Challenge, is now available. The book includes key concepts, stories, and a step-by-step plan for launching a community or environmental initiative in 90 days.

Gregerson notes that the UN Climate Conference that was originally scheduled for November 2020 has been pushed back a full year while leaders focus on the pandemic response. Meanwhile, record temperatures are being set in the Arctic and across the world. Scientists warn that every day we wait reduces our chances of getting a handle on climate change and other pressing ecological and challenges.

"We want to let people know that we don't need to wait for our governments or institutions to lead the way. Anyone can step up and make a difference quickly, once they know how."

Gregerson's new book, Climate Action Challenge: A Proven Plan for Launching Your Eco-Initiative in 90 Days, provides that framework. The book distills Gregerson's experience working with dozens of teams from around the world into a step-by-step Action Plan. The book includes stories of dozens of teams that are making a difference in cities, faith communities, neighborhoods, businesses, and schools.

To assist people in taking action, the Green Team Academy is organizing the 2020 International Climate Action Challenge. The goal is to help launch 1,000 environmental or community initiatives during the 90-day challenge period from September through November.

Registration is free and open to all between July 31 and August 31. Challengers receive training, mentorship, and support to help them achieve their goals. They can also apply to be featured in the 2020 International Climate Action Challenge Summit in December.

"Many environmental initiatives got put on hold as people stayed home and observed social distancing requirements," says Gregerson. "Yet, our teams are finding innovative strategies to safely move ahead. They are hosting virtual workshops, building coalitions for environmental justice, starting green businesses, and organizing tree plantings and clean-ups. With a bit of extra care and ingenuity, there is no limit to the ways teams can take action, build community, and have fun doing it."

The Challenge is being facilitated by 100 partners from around the world. Challenge ambassadors, mentors, volunteers, and sponsors from over a dozen countries are making the challenge possible.

"We are excited to be offering this opportunity for teamwork, creativity, and collaboration on a global scale," says Gregerson. "This is an important moment in human history where what we do matters, now more than ever. We invite people to step up and join us, so together we can create the world we want."

Visit www.ClimateActionChallenge.net to register for the challenge, become a partner or order the book.

Timeline:

July 31 : Book Release

: Book Release July 31 - August 31 : Challenge Registration Period

: Challenge Registration Period August 26 - August 27 : Challenge Kick-Off Event

: Challenge Kick-Off Event September 1 - November 30 : 90-Day Challenge Period

: 90-Day Challenge Period December: Challenge Summit

Hashtags:

#icac20, #climateactionchallenge, #bethechange

Green Team Academy helps people get together, make a difference, and feel better by starting and growing thriving green teams in their communities.

Quick Links:

Contact: Joan Gregerson

Phone: 720-460-1122

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Green Team Academy

Related Links

https://www.greenteamacademy.com/

