2020 Jeep® Gladiator: North American Truck of the Year

The all-new Jeep® Gladiator – the most capable midsize truck ever - has been named the 2020 North American Truck of the Year by a panel of automotive experts. The award is unique and considered by many to be one of the world's most prestigious based on its diverse mix of 50 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada who serve as the voting jurors.

The winners were announced at a news conference today at the TCF Center in Detroit.

"The Jeep Gladiator is not only the world's most capable midsize pickup, it's now the North American Truck of the Year as well," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "This honor is a testament to our customers who demand the very best and the Gladiator delivers with all of the 4x4 capability and versatility expected of a Jeep vehicle."

The organization's awards are independent and unique because instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station, they are selected by a jury of automotive journalists representing diverse media outlets from the United States and Canada.

Jurors evaluate the finalists based on segment leadership, innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The process, which started in June 2019 by determining a list of eligible vehicles, includes three rounds of voting.

This is the 26th year of the awards. Gladiator earns the North American Truck of the Year title in its debut year.

NACTOY

The NACTOY awards recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year," "North American Utility of the Year," and "North American Truck of the Year." The awards are unique because — instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station — they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada.

All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable midsize truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.

Equipped with the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.

All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

SOURCE FCA

