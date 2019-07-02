2020 Kia Soul Earns 2019 Top Safety Pick Plus Status from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

"Sales have shown that the newly designed Soul is hitting all the right marks with car shoppers," said Michael Cole, chief operating officer and EVP, Kia Motors America (KMA). "The Soul's unmatched style, driving refinement, and invigorating technology are key factors that have drawn consumers to Kia's urban car, and this latest safety award is yet another reason the Soul should be considered a top contender in the compact car segment."

To qualify for a 2019 TSP+ rating, a vehicle must earn "Good" ratings in six crashworthiness tests – driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint – as well as an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating for front crash prevention and a "Good" headlight rating. The Soul earned "Good" ratings for all six crashworthiness tests, and a "Superior" rating for the optional front crash prevention systems, which helped it avoid collisions in the IIHS's 12-mph and 25-mph track tests. The "Good" rating for the headlights applies to LED projector headlights only.

For 2020, the Soul continues to transcend unmatched style, peppy performance, thrilling technology, and urban practicality. With a versatile lineup that includes the LX, S, X-line, GT-Line, EX, GT Turbo, and Soul EV, there's truly a Soul for everyone.

