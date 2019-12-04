2020 Kia Telluride Named SUV of the Year by Hispanic Motor Press Foundation

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Its sophisticated style, refined handling and high value proposition are just some of the qualities that contributed to the 2020 Kia Telluride being named "SUV of the Year" by the Hispanic Motor Press Foundation. Kia's largest and most capable SUV was recognized for offering the space, comfort, technology, luxury and safety ideal for today's Latino family.

"Since its debut earlier this year, the Kia Telluride has been an undeniable success, drawing a high number of new consumers to the Kia brand," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America. "Winning the Hispanic Motor Press Foundation's SUV of the Year award is an honor and testament to how, in addition to offering the best value, Kia has become a world-class car manufacturer."

Designed in California and assembled in Georgia, the 2020 Telluride's bold and boxy shape and sophisticated exterior accents convey a spirit of adventure and possibility. That sentiment is strengthened by its engineering, delivering an enjoyable and confidence-inspiring driving experience both on- and off-road.

"This vehicle raises the bar in a segment with already excellent choices. For the larger family, Telluride offers plenty of space with a very modern and bright interior," said Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, president, Hispanic Motor Press Association. "The build quality is high, the interior fit and finish is top-notch and the power train has proven itself compared to other vehicles. It has a great overall package that is backed by one of the industry's best warranties. We highly recommend the Kia Telluride as the best all-around option."

The Hispanic Motor Press Foundation jury panel is comprised of Hispanic automotive journalists, bloggers, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. More than twenty automotive experts handpicked every year along with one jury director form the panel. The jury panel evaluates the vehicles from their perspective, keeping the Hispanic audience's preferences foremost in their minds.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1 and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

____________________________________________

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812837/Kia_Motors_America_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

