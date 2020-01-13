2020 Kunming International Flower Expo of China on Track to Become the Floral Industry's Key Annual Event

Together with Africa's Kenya and Ethiopia, and South America's Colombia and Ecuador, China's Yunnan province, the most important flower producing base in Asia, is one of the world's three regions most suitable for flower production. With much of the recent success attributable to the implementation of the Chinese government's Belt and Road initiative, over the last few years China's floral market has maintained its growth trend. Thanks to its unique location, superior natural conditions, abundant species resources, less restrictive logistics and prominent product advantages, Yunnan is able to meet the consistently increasing demands for flowers from developing countries in and around Southeast Asia, offering unprecedented opportunities for the province's floral industry.

The flourishing floral industry also drives the development of producers in Yunnan. The province is now home to over 6,000 flower producers that planted flowers on 99,600 hectares with a total output of 6.26 billion freshly cut flowers and with output value amounting to 31.3 billion yuan (approx. US$4.49 billion) during the first half of 2019.

Under the trend of floral industry upgrading, an ever growing number of companies are willing to attend the expo, and are eager to collaborate with domestic and foreign companies and scientific research institutions, buy advanced equipment that meet international standards, and expand R&D and application of new varieties of flowers. Last July, the 50,000sqm KIFE 2019 gathered together over 400 leading floral companies from 18 countries and 20,370 professional visitors from 28 countries.

Yunnan province's supportive policies and measures proved to be a key factor in drawing many flower companies and entrepreneurs worldwide to the expo with the objective of seeking out business opportunities in the province. The success of the expo speaks to benefits delivered to the province as a result of the policies. Zhang Lan, vice president of Reed Exhibitions, said, "Through the expo, we aim to not only show participants the amazing emerging technologies and services, but allow them to enjoy Yunnan's world-class flowers." KIFE, a window and platform to showcase the development of the province's floral industry, is a high-level gathering leading the development of Asia's floral industry, with the mission of identifying market trends and maintaining the province's floral industry leadership position in the market.

The 2020 Kunming International Flower Expo of China is scheduled to be held in Kunming again from July 10-12, 2020, showcasing beautiful flowers both produced in Yunnan and globally, preeminent flower varieties, and the world's leading planting technologies and equipment. The Netherlands, the Guest Country of Honor at the expo, will lead a delegation of the country's most prominent companies to attend the expo. The expo's organizers, together with Consulate General of Netherlands in Chongqing, will offer onsite programs for the Dutch companies, including New Varieties Releasing, Cold Chain Logistics Forum, and seminars on planting technologies. The expo will continue to enhance communication and cooperation with the floral industry in countries around the world, with the aim of establishing Kunming as an international center for flower trading, industry communication, investment in and development of a flower culture, as well as the global showplace for China's flower market.

For more information, please visit: https://www.kmflowerexpo.com/en-gb.html

SOURCE Kunming International Flower Expo of China

