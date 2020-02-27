2020 Lenovo Annual Sale starts March 9 (Sneak Peek March 2-8)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated Lenovo Annual Sale runs from March 9 to March 22 this year, offering customers across the U.S. and Canada great prices on some of today's best business, home and gaming PCs and technology. Whether you go for one of the daily doorbuster deals or grab an early bargain during Sneak Peek Week (March 2-8), the Lenovo Annual Sale is the perfect time to find top-rated tech at rock-bottom prices.

Here are just a few of the offers Lenovo will unveil over the two weeks of the 2020 Annual Sale:

Legion Gaming PCs starting at $939.99 ( $1,279.99 in Canada )

( in ) 40% off all ThinkPad X, T and P Series laptops and ThinkCentre desktops/towers

A 15-inch touchscreen IdeaPad L340 laptop for only $399.99 ($539.99)

Up to 43% off versatile, easy-to-use tablets for work or home

The super-intelligent Lenovo Smart Clock priced at just $39.99 ($49.99)

"It only happens once a year, so you don't want to miss the Lenovo Annual Sale," said Carlo Savino, executive director of North America eCommerce at Lenovo. "From 40% off ThinkPad business laptops to Legion gaming PCs priced from just $939.99 (1,279.99) – we'll be posting great sale prices in all of the most popular tech categories."

2020 Lenovo Annual Sale (March 9-22)

The 2020 Lenovo Annual Sale includes two weeks of 40% savings on all ThinkPad X, T and P Series laptops, ThinkCentre desktops and towers and a broad selection of ultraportable ThinkBooks. It also includes these time-specific offers:*

Sneak Peek Week ( March 2-8 )

Get early access to some of the sale's best doorbuster deals:

Week 1 ( March 9-15 )

In addition to the "40% off Think" offer, the first week of the Annual Sale features 28% off all Yoga 2-in-1 laptops and IdeaPad laptops starting from just $289.99 ( $389.99 in Canada ). There will also be Monday-Thursday and Friday-Sunday doorbusters with amazing offers like these:

Week 2 ( March 16-22 )

As the "40% off Think" offer continues, the sale's second week adds still more Monday-Thursday and Friday-Sunday doorbusters, featuring deals like these:

Select ThinkPad laptops discounted as much as 74%



Gaming monitors priced from just $132.99 (179.54)

*Offers valid while supplies last.

Ready to shop? In the US, go to https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters/. In Canada, go to https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/d/deals/doorbusters/.

Plus, don't forget that U.S. customers can use their MyLenovo Rewards on everything they buy on lenovo.com -- even these great Annual Sale offers – and get access to the "40% off Think" sale during Sneak Peek Week. To sign up and start earning rewards on every purchase, go to https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/rewards/.

