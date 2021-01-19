2020 Marks Another Successful Year for InterPro with New Products, Patent Award, Industry Accolades, New Hires and New Maximo Mobile Clients

STONEHAM, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that 2020 was another successful year marked with new product launches, industry accolades, a patent award, new hires and continued client growth.

IBM Maximo is the top facilities management software in the world, used by millions of operations and maintenance professionals to manage complex facilities and field environments. InterPro offers a suite of Maximo mobile apps built exclusively for Maximo that O&M teams need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity and service impacts of available alternatives.

In 2020, InterPro exceeded revenue and product release targets. Over the past 12 months, InterPro added a number of well-known clients to its roster, including Tampa Bay Water Authority, Northrup Grumman, additional NASA locations, Irvine Ranch Water District, and the City of Calgary. It continued its innovation in the Maximo mobile space with three major product announcements, including:

EZMaxMobile™ 6.0, a major upgrade to InterPro's flagship solution, which brings the full functionality of Maximo to a mobile app. New capabilities include a fresh UI, an updated Start Center, enhanced speed and responsiveness, a move to the Angular framework to accelerate UI changes and easily customize business processes, improved offline tools, and easier navigation.

EZMaxRequest, the first and only Work Request Initiation and Tracking App that integrates directly with Maximo, bringing the power of Maximo to community members without the need for Maximo expertise or additional licenses.

Enhancement of ESRI ArcGIS capabilities across the EZMax Suite for layered mapping of assets, work orders and even personnel across an organization's facilities and locations - including the ability to use those mapping capabilities while offline.

In March, the company was awarded a patent for its lightning-fast offline data synchronization technology, which is up to 10 times faster than competing Maximo mobile solutions.

Over the year, the company increased its staff by over 20 percent, including the July hire of veteran software executive Dan Smith to head up Sales and Marketing.

In November, InterPro was recognized for its excellence in Maximo mobility when, along with customer TAQA North Ltd., it was named winner of the Best Mobility Program by MaximoWorld Awards 2020.

For the first time, the company measured Net Promoter Score® in its annual client survey. The Net Promoter Score is calculated based on responses to a single question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague? NPS can be as low as −100 (all detractors) or as high as +100 (all promoters). In the Retently® 2020 NPS Benchmarks, the average NPS score for SaaS companies is 30. InterPro scored a 79 -- more than 2.5x the benchmark average. According to NPS survey company Delighted®, that puts InterPro in the top one percent of software companies.

"In 2020, InterPro set out to raise the bar for the next generation of Maximo mobility, offering a suite of Maximo mobile products with unparalleled performance and unmatched mobile functionality," said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions' Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As other companies retrenched during the pandemic, we instead added additional team members and invested heavily in the next generation of mobile products for Maximo. Our efforts were rewarded with the addition of numerous new clients across a variety of industries, recognition by the Maximo community for our innovation and leadership, the award of a patent by the USPTO and an extraordinary Net Promoter Score. We go into 2021 with our largest-ever sales pipeline, an expanded and talented workforce, and additional product releases slated for the early months of the year."

To learn more about InterPro's EZMax Suite for Maximo, visit https://interprosoft.com/products-services.

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo - using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores - eliminating double updates, data lags and synchronization failures. InterPro's EZMax™ Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work - with intuitive interfaces, bold graphics, and rich functionality - allowing operations and maintenance professionals to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity and service impacts of available alternatives. To learn more, visit https://interprosoft.com/.

