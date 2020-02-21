2020 Marks Golden Anniversary for Robbins, Salomon & Patt

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins, Salomon & Patt, Ltd. (RSP), a full-service law firm in the Chicagoland area, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020 and planning a year full of special firm initiatives, events and client recognition.

"As we recognize this significant milestone, we are grateful to the thousands of clients we have worked with along the way," said Richard L. Gayle, CEO. "When we started out in 1970, our goal was to build an enduring boutique law practice at the intersection of law and business. We've been successful in that endeavor by developing lasting, solid client relationships while providing innovative, superior quality, and cost-effective legal services. Our objective is to always make a positive difference in our clients' legal issues and to assist them in achieving their business goals and long-term strategies."

RSP will be celebrating that focus on client relationships with special long-term client recognition through their Strategic Alliance Spotlight program as well as a client gala reception. The firm has also created a video ( RSP 50 th Anniversary Celebration ) that highlights their commitment to collaboration and their promise to earn client business through understanding, transparency and candor. The video is also available on RSP's website ( www.rsplaw.com ) and YouTube. Additional planned anniversary activities include a redesigned website, an anniversary logo and a host of other memorable initiatives. With a theme of giving back, RSP's anniversary year will culminate in a special community service project yet to be announced. In 2019, RSP partnered with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to help end hunger in the Illinois Cook County areas, and in 2018 the firm collaborated with Back 2 School Illinois to help distribute free school supplies to children from low-income families.

Over the past five decades, RSP has grown to a firm of over 40 attorneys with extensive experience and knowledge in a wide array of practice areas. RSP's practice areas range from business transactions, banking and finance, litigation, real estate, trusts and estates, construction law, and surety and fidelity law, to creditors' rights, bankruptcy, factoring, taxation, municipal law, labor and employment, personal injury and medical malpractice, and disability rights.

