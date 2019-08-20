2020 Marks Second Year for Ascension Seton as Title Sponsor of the Austin Marathon

"Ascension Seton is excited to return as the title sponsor and Official Medical Provider for the Austin Marathon," said Adam Bauman, vice president of business development at Ascension Seton. "The Austin Marathon reflects the community's commitment to be an active and vibrant city, and through our partnership with High Five Events and friends of the Austin community, we are committed to promote, support, and facilitate activities for a healthy lifestyle."

As the Official Medical Provider , Ascension Seton doctors and nurses will staff the finish line medical tent and work with Travis County EMS on course. During race weekend, Team Ascension Seton will participate in all events, volunteer their time, and have a major presence at the Health and Fitness Expo. Outside of race weekend, their presence will be felt as they get involved with local running clubs and attend community runs. Ascension Seton will raise funds and spread awareness as an Official Austin Gives Miles charity. Ascension Seton is part of the largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. and the world's largest Catholic health system.

"It's been tremendous to watch this partnership grow and see our continued positive impact on the running community," said Jack Murray, co-owner of High Five Events. "Ascension Seton's involvement has taken the Austin Marathon to another level and we're pumped to continue supporting Central Texas and the running community."

2020 will mark the Austin Marathon's 29th year running in the capital of Texas. Austin's flagship running event annually attracts runners from all 50 states and 30+ countries around the world. Having start and finish locations just a few blocks apart, being within walking distance of many downtown hotels and restaurants, and finishing in front of the picturesque Texas State Capitol makes the Austin Marathon the perfect running weekend destination. Registration is currently open.

About High Five Events: Beginning with the launch of a single triathlon in 2003, High Five Events has grown to become one of the largest privately owned event production companies in the United States. In addition to the events it owns and produces, the Austin, Texas-based company offers consulting and event production services to dozens of additional events each year. High Five Events is community-centric and has more than 100 years' combined experience organizing large events across different venue types in a variety of locations.

