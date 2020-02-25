2020 MedDev eMarketing Summit (La Jolla, United States - May 5-7, 2020): Participate in Dialogue-Driven Sessions, Case Studies, Workshops, Roundtables and Interactive Presentations
Feb 25, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 MedDev eMarketing Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Be a part of the digital health movement and learn new, design and implement advanced digital marketing strategies specific to your own brand and campaigns. Join a rapidly expanding network of leading digital marketing pioneers willing to share their own digital strategies that have transformed their campaigns and organization's overall success in a unique, interactive, 'TED-style' environment in San Diego in May 2020.
May's event is specifically designed to help medical device marketing professionals overcome their digital marketing challenges in an ever-evolving industry. Over 3 days, you can expect to learn over two years worth of new actionable digital marketing strategies, direct from the experts who have transformed their own organization's campaigns to resounding financial success.
Designed BY industry, FOR industry! This is not your ordinary B2B marketing event. The MedDev eMarketing Summit will eradicate dreaded Seminar Syndrome we've all experienced in the past. We will be providing Marketing Executives with an interactive and dialogue-driven environment filled with panel discussions, engaging case studies, roundtables, TED-style talks, keynotes, hands-on sessions and more providing unbridled access to best practices, valuable insights, tools and techniques for making the most of your marketing and sales campaigns.
Take advantage of future innovative marketing and sales trends to position your business for success. Unlock disruptive revenue growth strategies, gain aggressive market share, build stronger brands and secure your own personal success as a marketing leader. From hands-on training to breakout sessions, keynotes, and panel discussions, you'll get valuable insights, tools, and techniques for making the most of your marketing and sales campaigns, whether you're new to digital marketing or an experienced veteran.
Why Attend?
- Dedicated specifically to device, pharma, biotech & health IT marketing professionals
- Learn 2 years of digital marketing leadership strategies and approaches in just 2 days
- Unique TED-style format to enhance your event learning and networking experience
- Gain multiple innovative go-to-market & take-home strategies
- Participate in dialogue-driven sessions, case studies, workshops, roundtables and interactive presentations
- Network with healthcare's marketing revolutionaries and join our growing community of digital marketing professionals
What Will You Learn?
- Advancing the healthcare social media #Revolution
- Building a content supply chain that works
- Targeting and segmentation based on your audience data
- The art and science of customer experience marketing
- AI / AR / VR and machine learning to automate journeys
- Bridging marketing and IT in a digital revolution
- Enhance your multichannel digital campaigns direct to patients and physicians
- Utilize big data to tell stories and streamline your pipelines
- Disruptive marketing strategies
Benefits
- 50+ leading industry speakers
- 14+ networking sessions
- 250+ senior participants
- 16 digital marketing providers
Sample agenda from last years conference:
Pre-Conference Workshop Day - Monday, May 13th, 2019
9:45am - 10:00am
Workshop A Registration
10:00am - 1:00pm
Pre-Conference Workshop A: 'Paradigms at War: A Crash Course In Strategy'
2:45pm - 3:00pm
Workshop B Registration
3:00pm - 6:00pm
Pre-Conference Workshop B: 'Creating an Innovation Ecosystem to Disrupt Healthcare via Developing a Data-Based AI Solution for your Customers'
Main Conference Day One - Tuesday, May 14th, 2019
7:30am - 8:40am
Registration and Refreshments for Attendees in Exhibit / Tech Showcase Hall
8:40am - 8:55am
Collaboration is King! Ice Breaker
8:55am - 9:00am
Welcome and Chairpersons Introduction & Opening Remarks
9:00am - 9:30am
KEYNOTE PRESENTATION: Building Greater Intimacy with Clients and Profit from ROR (Return on Relationship)
9:30am - 10:00am
KEYNOTE PRESENTATION: The Healthcare Search & SEO World in 2019
10:00am - 10:30am
Developing a Benchmarking Framework to Effectively Execute your Healthcare Strategy
10:30am - 11:00am
Morning Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall
11:00am - 11:30am
Go To Market IDN Strategies in A Changing Healthcare Landscape
11:30am - 12:00pm
Be the Brand Patients want you to be: The Power of Intelligent Mobile Adherence Solutions
12:00pm - 12:45pm
PANEL DISCUSSION: Leading Change: Transforming your Organization in a Rapidly Advancing Digital Health Landscape
12:45pm - 2:00pm
Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall
2019 BioPharma eMarketing Summit Stream
2019 MedDev eMarketing Summit Stream
2:00pm - 2:30pm
Social & Digital Empowerment of Patients: GSK's Living with Lupus Story
Driving Organic Growth Without Relying on Conventional Marketing Strategies
2:30pm - 3:00pm
Physicians' Perspectives: Leveraging HCPs' Use of Digital Technology to Your Brands Advantage
Content is king. Creating a Digital Storybook to Nurture your Customers
3:00pm - 3:30pm
Age of Age
Utilizing Digital Strategy to Create a Content Engagement & Conversion Funnel for Patients
3:30pm - 4:00pm
Afternoon Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall
4:00pm - 4:30pm
Artificial Intelligence Super Hearing for Healthcare Marketers: Detecting Weak-but-Important Signals of Customer Behavior
Digital Health Analytics: Cracking the Data Conundrum to Identify New Patient Sets
4:30pm - 5:00pm
Beyond the Pill: Sanofi's Approach to Digital Therapeutics & Driving Improved Outcomes for Patients
Stop Selling Products. Start Solving Problems: Elevating your B2B Business via Segmentation and Digital Utilization
5:00pm - 5:30pm
Customer Experience Marketing for New Products in Emerging Markets
PANEL DISCUSSION: Developing Successful Digital Campaigns for New Product Launches
5:30pm Onwards
Chairs Closing Remarks, Drinks Reception and End of Day One
Main Conference Day Two - Wednesday, May 15th, 2019
7:40am - 8:55am
Continental Breakfast for Conference Participants
2019 BioPharma eMarketing Summit Stream
2019 MedDev eMarketing Summit Stream
8:55am - 9:00am
Chairpersons Introduction & Opening Remarks
9:00am - 9:30am
PANEL: Capitalizing on Social Data and Predictive Analytics to Significantly Improve Online Customer Engagement
CentrePoint Marketing: A Customer-centric, Value Exchanging (CCVE) Approach to Successful Product Launches Digitally
9:30am - 10:00am
Designing your Social Program Content Distribution Plan for Success
Digital U-Turn: Transitioning from B2B to B2C Model Utilizing Digital
10:00am - 10:30am
Re-Aligning your B2B Marketing & Sales Teams via New Digital Strategies
Achieve Commercial Excellence: Align Sales and Marketing Strategies that Drive Success in the Field
10:30am - 11:00am
Morning Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall
11:00am - 11:30am
A Novartis Case Study: The Story of Biome: What are the challenges for Pharma to Accomplish this?
Lifecycle of Engagement: Leveraging Digital & Big Data Profiling
11:30am - 12:00pm
Utilizing Social Platforms to Maximize your Brand via Storytelling
A Startup Guide to Profitably Connecting Patients with your Physicians
12:00pm - 1:15pm
Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall
1:15pm - 1:45pm
Digital Health in the Emerging Markets: How eMarketing is advancing in Asia, Latin America and Central Asia
True Marketing Leadership: Creating a Digital Culture that Resonates with your Customers
1:45pm - 2:15pm
Maximizing Digital and Social for Patient activation and Commercial Success
FUTURE PROOF: Bots, Bytes and Briefings. How the Future of Marketing is Already Here
2:15pm - 2:45pm
Managing Prescription Drug Advertising Risks While Innovating in Social Media Marketing
Brand Storytelling: Listening to the Consumer Data to Enhance your Approach
2:45pm - 3:10pm
Afternoon Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall
3:10pm - 3:40pm
Bridging the Gap Between Marketing and IT in a Digital Revolution
Streamlining Sales with Content Marketing to Deliver the Right Message at the Right Time
3:40pm - 4:10pm
Maximizing Brand Potential: Enhancing Physician Engagement Using a Multi- Channel Approach
Consumer Data Insights: Partnering with Influencers to Extend Consumer Audience Reach
4:10pm - 4:40pm
Measuring Digital Analytics to Enhance the Corporate Reputation
Targeted Digital Strategy for Healthcare Customer Experience (Cx)
4:40pm -5:10pm
Capitalizing on Successful Data-Driven Decision-Making via Harmonizing your Marketing and IT Divisions
Perfecting the Art and Science of Customer Experience Marketing
5:10pm
Chairs Wrap-up & Conclusion of 2019 West Summit
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywdfv9
