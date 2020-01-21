2020 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium to Empower Global CIOs To Design Their Enterprise for Sustained Success

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital economy, it is imperative that organizations respond rapidly to changing technologies and markets. By synchronizing the three design elements of people, processes and technology, organizations can enable new and fast digital strategies. Global CIOs are invited to learn how to design their enterprise for sustained success by attending the 17th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, May 19, 2020. Registration is now open for the nation's premier CIO event, with early-bird savings of up to 50 percent available through February 29, 2020.

The premier conference will bring together nearly 900 CIOs, senior IT executives, technology innovators and MIT academic thought leaders. This full day will comprise networking, collaboration and discussions around emerging and evolving technologies like AI, machine learning, big data, cybersecurity, and cloud. Attendees will learn how to leverage these insightful technologies to create nimble organizations that are deeply engaged with their customers and other stakeholders.

"We're looking forward to empowering CIOs to be strategically flexible in responding quickly to new competitive threats and opportunities which is vital in today's digital economy," said Lindsey Anderson, Chair of the 2020 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. "The Symposium's panel sessions and networking will provide the education, insight on innovative technologies, and real-world examples to help CIOs architect a business for long term success."

More than a dozen keynote presentations and interactive panel discussions tied to this year's theme, "Designing Your Enterprise for Sustained Success," will feature more than 60 business leaders, technology trendsetters, and thought leaders from academia. Potential topics to be addressed during the conference, include:

Every Company Needs a Data Monetization Strategy: How to Pick the Right One

Creating a Culture of Innovation

Building the Next-Generation Enterprise

Decision Making at the Speed of Digital

Building Digital-Ready Culture in Traditional Organizations

Additionally, the Symposium's Innovation Showcase will feature 10 carefully selected early-stage companies that are providing innovative and valuable IT solutions. The Showcase will be open to the public from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is co-organized by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). It will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at a new location this year, the Sheraton Boston Hotel, 39 Dalton street, Boston, MA. For more information and to register, please visit www.mitcio.com.

