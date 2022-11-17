National maternal mental health think tank announces the election of Britt Newton as Board Chair, Priya Bathija as Incoming Board Chair, and new health leaders as members of its Board of Directors, Carla Eckhardt, MSc, and Benjamin Miller, PsyD.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 Mom is honored to announce the election of Britt Newton as Board Chair and Priya Bathija as Incoming Board Chair and welcome two U.S. healthcare leaders to its board, Carla Eckhardt Taracena, MSc, and Benjamin F. Miller, PsyD.

2020 Mom Announces Election of U.S. Health Leaders to its Board of Directors

2020 Mom has elected Britt Newton as the organization's Board Chair. Mrs. Newton is a sales professional with experience in healthcare and technology and believes in the power of connecting the dots in health care delivery. With personal experiences with infertility and birth complications, Mrs. Newton is passionate about the mission of 2020 Mom.

Priya Bathija will serve as the Board Chair elect. She is the founder and CEO of Nyoo Health and an adjunct professor at Loyola University Chicago School of Law. Ms. Bathija previously served as a Vice President at the American Hospital Association, where she led policy efforts and strategic initiatives on value, health equity, and maternal health. She strongly believes in the importance of the health care system prioritizing women's health and mental health.

Carla Eckhardt Taracena, MSc, has been elected to the board for her first two-year term. She draws on more than 30 years of experience in nonprofit and organizational management in various leadership roles, from Chief Operating Officer in a U.S. healthcare system to Country Director for International Non-Government Organizations (NGOs). Ms. Eckhardt Taracena provides strategic and operational leadership to effectively guide organizations to fulfill their mission. She is a graduate of Yale University and holds a master's degree in science (MSc) in global management from the Robert Kennedy College business school in Zurich, Switzerland.

2020 Mom also welcomes Dr. Benjamin Miller to its Board. Dr. Miller is the past president of Well Being Trust, a national foundation dedicated to advancing the mental, social, and spiritual health of the nation. Over the last two decades, Dr. Miller has worked tirelessly to prioritize mental health in our policies, programs, and investments. A clinical psychologist by training, Miller works at the intersection of policy and practice, ensuring that mental health and addiction is prioritized across America.

"The election of these new board members and leaders of the board further adds to the expertise of 2020 Mom's board and staff and our ability to double-down on our focus of improving maternal mental health detection and treatment rates in the U.S.," said Joy Burkhard, MBA, Founder, and Executive Director. "We are well positioned to continue to catalyze the field of Maternal Mental Health and to close gaps in maternal mental health care delivery," she said.

About 2020 Mom

2020 Mom is working to prevent the suffering of mothers, babies, and families associated with untreated maternal mental health disorders, like postpartum depression. 2020 Mom has driven the national conversation from one centered around raising awareness to one focused on closing gaps in the healthcare delivery system. The organization's work centers around scaling change through content for cross-sector audiences which defines barriers and opportunities and identifies evidence-based and emerging provider practice and policy solutions.

Learn more at http://www.2020mom.org

