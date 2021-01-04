2020 Mom Announces Year-End Impact Report and New Board Members Jaime Cabrera, Sheryl Connelly, and Jasper Hendricks, III

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 Mom, a national non-profit organization focused on the prevention, early detection and treatment of maternal mental health disorders like postpartum depression, unveiled its 2020 Impact Report and announces that Jaime Cabrera, MPH, Sheryl Connelly, and Jasper Hendricks, III have joined its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to share our reach and successes in our 2020 Impact Report, despite 2020 requiring all of us to change course. After laying the groundwork for change for over nine years, we are even more committed to doubling down on execution of closing the remaining gaps in maternal mental health as we head into our next decade," said Joy Burkhard, Executive Director.

2020 Mom is honored to have the following new board members join the organization on this journey:

Jaime Cabrera is the Executive Director of the Colorado Perinatal Care Quality Collaborative. She brings extensive nonprofit and healthcare experience in strategic planning, board governance, resource development and management, operations and finance. Ms. Cabrera will leverage her passion and strengths to increase visibility and enhance 2020 Mom's public image, support a strong infrastructure, cultivate donors, and grow new revenue streams.

Sheryl Connelly is a globally-recognized corporate futurist for Ford Motor Company who has been leading cross-functional teams of professionals in long-term planning and strategy exercises for over a decade. Sheryl's expertise will be instrumental in continuing to develop and support 2020 Mom's strategy, marketing, and communications efforts.

Jasper Hendricks, III is a policy and nonprofit consultant and brings a wealth of nonprofit experience, specifically in bringing together diverse groups for the purposes of developing strategies around common legislative, fundraising, and advocacy goals. Jasper is skilled at relationship development and is looking forward to connecting even more change agents in health, equity and policy to drive 2020 Mom's continued impact.

"We are so delighted to welcome these strategic visionaries to our Board as we enter the next phase of our work closing gaps in maternal mental health," says Carole Mendoza, Chair of 2020 Mom's Board of Directors.

"There has never been a more important time to ensure that the health delivery system is doing what it should to detect and treat mental health disorders, especially in the population we serve - the wellbeing of a mother is fundamental to a family's ability to thrive," said Burkhard.

Founded in 2011, 2020 Mom is working to prevent suffering of mothers, babies and families associated with untreated maternal mental health disorders, like postpartum depression. 2020 Mom has driven the national conversation from one centered around raising awareness to one focused on closing gaps in the healthcare delivery system. The organization's work centers around scaling change: identification of evidenced based and emerging solutions, cross-sector collaboration, and driving legislative and regulatory policy solutions.

