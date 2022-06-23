2020 Mom Applauds House Passage of TRIUMPH for New Moms Act as Part of Comprehensive Mental Health Package

National maternal mental health think tank applauds step forward for maternal mental health, calls for swift passage of legislation in Senate

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national maternal mental health think tank 2020 Mom applauded House of Representatives passage of H.R. 7666 the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act, which includes H.R.4217 the TRIUMPH for New Moms Act. The TRIUMPH Act has been championed by a non-profit coalition and grassroots advocacy effort led by 2020 Mom.

Today's passage of the #TRIUMPHforNewMoms Act in the House is a crucial step forward for our movement. Now on to the Senate! #MaternalMentalHealth

The TRIUMPH Act will promote federal collaboration between agencies and departments to protect and address the mental health of pregnant people and new mothers. The bill will integrate mental health into existing federal maternal and infant care programs and issue recommendations for Governors to improve prevention, identification, and treatment in their states.

"To address the urgent issue of the maternal mental health crisis, collaboration across federal agencies, state and local governments, non-profits, and medical experts is essential," said Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (D-CA-44). "I am proud the House passed H.R. 7666, the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act, today, a comprehensive mental health package that includes my legislation the TRIUMPH for New Moms Act. This crisis has placed enormous strain on parents, families, and communities everywhere. We need a national strategy for maternal mental health that coordinates to make sure governments are equipped with best practices, cross-departmental partnerships, and a focus on mental health care integration. This critical and necessary bill will create a national strategy to address maternal mental health and substance use disorders impacting new mothers, and integrate maternal mental health into existing maternal, infant, and mental health activities on the federal level. By passing this bill, Congress is taking needed action to improve maternal mental health for parents and families in California's 44th Congressional District and throughout our nation."

"Becoming a parent is both exciting and challenging. Too often, pregnant and new mothers feel alone on that journey. Today's passage of my TRIUMPH for New Moms Act in the House is an important step toward providing mental health and other resources often needed at the beginning of motherhood," said Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-IN-08).

The Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act is a comprehensive mental health package that includes the TRIUMPH for New Moms Act. The TRIUMPH Act calls for the creation of a national strategy to address maternal mental health disorders through coordination and integration of maternal mental health into existing maternal, infant, and mental health activities on the federal level. It was introduced in the House by Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (CA-44) in June 2021. The legislation now advances to the Senate for a vote.

"When mothers are healthier, our society is healthier. Women facing maternal mental health issues have fallen through the cracks for too long. Today's passage of the TRIUMPH for New Moms Act in the House is a crucial step forward for our movement. We join with mothers, families and healthcare providers nationwide to call for swift passage of the larger Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act in the Senate," said Joy Burkhard, 2020 Mom Executive Director.

2020 Mom is working to prevent the suffering of mothers, babies, and families associated with untreated maternal mental health disorders, like postpartum depression. 2020 Mom has driven the national conversation from one centered around raising awareness of one disorder, postpartum depression, to building a movement to address maternal mental health. The organization's work centers around closing gaps in the healthcare system by scaling change through identification of evidence-based and emerging solutions, cross-sector collaboration, and driving legislative and regulatory policy solutions. Learn more at http://www.2020mom.org.

