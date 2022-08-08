2020 Mom Hires New Key Leaders

Rebecca Britt, MA, Kandyce Hylick, MPH, Sarah Johanek, MPH, and Ebony Wrenn, M.Ed. join 2020 Mom to further its work to aggressively close gaps in the U.S. maternal mental health care system.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 Mom, a nonprofit advocacy organization whose mission is to close gaps in maternal mental health care, welcomes four new staff members to support its research and policy efforts.

Rebecca Britt, MA, Director of Research and Impact, will lead the organization's research efforts as well as further identifying measures and monitoring results to inform 2020 Mom's (and the MMH field's) efforts to close gaps in maternal mental health. Rebecca holds a Master's degree in Program Evaluation and a professional certification in Results Based Accountability and previously served as the Director of Education and Engagement at the Preeclampsia Foundation.

Kandyce Hylick, MPH, joins 2020 Mom as a Policy Analyst and will lead the organization's issue brief development work and will serve as the lead author of the Maternal Mental Health State of the Nation report. She is a doctoral candidate in the Department of Health Promotion and Behavior at the University of Georgia. In addition, she previously supported maternal mental health efforts at the American Public Health Association. Kandyce aspires to help bring about integrated maternal health care models that allow women to get the care they need and deserve while bringing children into this world.

In her role as Policy Project Manager, Sarah Johanek, MPH, will be researching, tracking and educating the field about critical federal policy issues, and supporting the organization's work engaging federal agencies and other partners. Sarah previously supported the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance with public policy efforts. Her public health background cultivated her experience in program evaluation, data analytics, and community-based research.

Ebony Wrenn, M.Ed., will serve as the Program Director for Mom Congress, currently a project of 2020 Mom. Mom Congress is a membership organization that is addressing the most pressing policy issues of motherhood, including what we call the "motherload" (the stress that U.S. mothers carry, at higher rates than other developed countries). Ebony joins the Mom Congress team after serving for over ten years in the field of urban education, most recently as an Early Childhood Principal. She is a doctoral candidate in Educational Leadership at National Louis University and will graduate in 2022.

2020 Mom is working to prevent the suffering of mothers, babies, and families associated with untreated maternal mental health disorders, like postpartum depression. 2020 Mom has driven the national conversation from one centered around raising awareness of one disorder, to building a movement to address maternal mental health. The organization's work centers around closing gaps in the healthcare system by scaling change through identification of evidence-based and emerging solutions, cross-sector collaboration, and advancing legislative and regulatory policy solutions.

Mom Congress seeks to serve as the gateway to bring the voices and concerns of mothers and families to the government, media, and public at large.

