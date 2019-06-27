2020 NAIAS Begins Official Show Countdown, Announces Multiple Event Partnerships

DETROIT, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) today hosted more than 300 of its closest OEM, industry and media partners to celebrate the official countdown of the 2020 show. Hosted by Executive Director Rod Alberts and Chairman Doug North, the show announced multiple partnerships that will continue to drive momentum for the June event.

"The 2020 NAIAS will be an event like no other," North said. "Automakers and industry organizations will reveal the newest products to-date, experiential ride-and-drives will be both indoors and outdoors, and we'll host guests from across the globe all in the beautiful downtown Detroit."

The event, taking place in Cobo Center and expanding an additional 1 million sq. ft. into Hart Plaza, announced it will also add the Crowne Plaza as an official hub for content such as symposiums and panel discussions during the event. Industry and media attendees will hear from tech startups, automakers, and industry experts on a wide-range of industry-impacting topics during Industry Preview from June 10 through June 11.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) also announced the renewal of its partnership with NAIAS. This extensive engagement with the show includes continued sponsorship of AutoMobili-D and the PlanetM technology exhibit that features more than 200 mobility and start-up companies annually. At the 2020 NAIAS, the PlanetM exhibit area will move to the main show floor from Cobo Center's Hall E in recognition of the increasing role tech and mobility companies have with the automotive industry.

NAIAS has also partnered with the Downtown Detroit Partnership to activate technology-focused programming through the downtown parks managed by DDP, including Campus Martius Park, Cadillac Square, Grand Circus Park, Capitol Park and Beacon Park.

The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards along with the Automotive Press Association and the Society of Automotive Analysts will continue their partnerships with the show, as well. In January, NACTOY will announce its awards during a press conference at Cobo Center in partnership with NAIAS. The awards will announce their 2021 contenders at the 2020 NAIAS in June. The APA and SAA will continue its partnership by hosting their events in conjunction with the NAIAS.

The City of Detroit also announced the annual Detroit Moves event will run in parallel with the NAIAS. Detroit Moves is an event showcasing mobility solutions for cities and is a partnership between the Quicken Loans Community Fund, Detroit Regional Chamber's MICHauto, Detroit Mobility Lab, PlanetM, and the City of Detroit.

"The month of June will be one the automotive industry will own in the city of Detroit," Alberts said. "Kicking off with the Detroit Grand Prix, hosting the show in parallel with MICHauto's Detroit Moves, and closing with the Ford Fireworks highlights Detroit's heritage of being the Motor City better than anything else. We're looking forward to an amazing month and an even better event and thank you all for your partnerships."

NAIAS continues to solidify partnerships with local, national and international organizations to prepare for the June 2020 event. Today, the show celebrated partnerships with the following associations and organizations:

Automotive Press Association

City of Detroit

Detroit Metro Airport – Wayne County Airport Authority

Detroit Metro Convention Bureau

Detroit Regional Chamber

Detroit Riverfront

Downtown Detroit Partnership

MDOT

Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Planet M

North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards

Society of Automotive Analysts

Media registration for the 2020 NAIAS will open on April 1.

About the North American International Auto Show

In its 32nd year as an international event, the NAIAS is the most influential annual automotive event in the world. NAIAS is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world's top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles, offer product ride-and-drives, and announce industry-shaping plans. NAIAS is the only event of its kind to present six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event; AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms; Press Preview, an opportunity for automakers to debut new products and technology; Industry Preview, a one-of-a-kind networking opportunity on the show floor; Charity Preview, the largest single-night fundraiser across the globe; and then concluding with an eight-day Public Show. For more information, visit naias.com.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for show highlights. Sign up for our NewsFlash to be among the first for show updates.

2020 NAIAS Dates:

The Gallery: Saturday, June 6

Press Preview: Tuesday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 10

AutoMobili-D: Tuesday, June 9 – Thursday, June 11

Industry Preview: Wednesday, June 10 – Thursday, June 11

Charity Preview: Friday, June 12

Public Show: Saturday, June 13 – Sunday, June 20

SOURCE North American International Auto Show

Related Links

http://www.naias.com

