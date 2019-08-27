2020 NAR Leadership Academy Class Announced

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Realtors® today announced the roster of its 2020 NAR Leadership Academy class. Eighteen Realtors® from across the country have been chosen to participate in the 10-month program designed to prepare emerging state and local volunteers for future leadership roles at NAR.

"NAR's Leadership Academy provides one-on-one experiences and tools that equip volunteer leaders for future opportunities at the state, local and national level," said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. "Volunteer leaders are crucial to our industry and by better understanding the needs and strategies of our trade association, Leadership Academy graduates can affect change at all levels of the organization."

Throughout next year's course program, participants will develop, enhance and hone their leadership skills while becoming familiar with the history and inner-workings of NAR and its leadership structure. A total of eight comprehensive, interactive online courses and in-person experiences will help prepare graduates to represent NAR and its 1.3 million members in the years to come – continuing the association's long-standing and successful volunteer leadership structure. Those Realtors® selected to participate in the 2020 NAR Leadership Class are:

Kelly Benton (NC)

Travis Bushaw (IA)

Cole Cannon (OH)

Drew Coleman (OR)

James Dewling (MI)

Becky Karpe (OK)

Jenea Kennedy (GA)

Darryl Macha (HI)

Casey McLoed (CA)

Natalie Moyer (KS)

Peter Murray (MD)

Louis Nimkoff (FL)

Teresa Pitt (NC)

Sher Powers (TN)

Adam Schwend (OR)

Stacy Stahl (FL)

Jennifer Vucetic (NY)

Christian Zarif (KS)

The program will begin in January 2020 and culminate at the 2020 Realtors® Conference and Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana, next November. For more information about NAR's Leadership Academy, including individual course summaries and resources for perspective 2021 applicants, visit NAR.Realtor/leadershipacademy. The application period for the 2021 class runs from December 3, 2019 through March 3, 2020.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

