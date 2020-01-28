2020 National Flag Football Championships a Huge Success

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of teamwork and good sportsmanship, 235 teams from five countries, 31 states and the District of Columbia, descended upon the Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay for the 2020 National Flag Football Championships on January 17-19.

At the end, 14 teams earned championship rings and were named National Flag Football Champions, including:

Coed 6U – Ely-M (FL)

Coed 7U – YYFFA (OH)

Coed 8U – Michigan Elite (MI)

Coed 9U – YYFFA (OH)

Coed 10U – Team Ace (AZ)

Coed 11U – All Out (CA)

Coed12U – Red Zone All Stars (FL)

Coed 13U –Miami Bull Dawgs (FL)

Coed 14U – Red Zone All Stars (FL)

Coed 15U – Flight Zone Panthers (MI)

Coed 17U – LBFFA Elite (PA)

Girls 12U – Staten Island Giants (NY)

Girls 14U – Ryan Sports (FL)

(FL) Girls 17U – Team Mexico (MX)

"This year's tournament was a smashing success," said Francis Meram, Executive Director, National Flag Football. "We want to thank all of our athletes, coaches, family, friends, staff, vendors and sponsors for helping us create a spectacular event! We'd also like to extend a special thank you to our title sponsor, Xenith who donated Xenith Loop headgear for use in the final championship games. We received great feedback on the Xenith Loop and on the whole tournament. Our team can't wait to get started on next year's tournament here in Tampa."

The National Flag Football Championships will return to Tampa on January 15-17, 2021. For more information about the National Flag Football Championships visit flagfootballchampionships.com .

About National Flag Football

National Flag Football, headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is the #1 privately owned and operated flag football organization in the U.S., offering leagues in over 110 cities. National Flag Football offers young boys and girls, pre-K through 8th grade, a fun, safe, exciting athletic experience that teaches teamwork, participation and sportsmanship, while helping to build a strong and healthy body. For more information visit nationalflagfootball.com

About Xenith

Xenith creates top-rated football helmets, gear, and apparel designed to elevate the athlete's pursuit. Their athlete-first design approach is backed by rigorous science, engineering, and innovation which transcends laboratory testing to address on-field needs. Xenith outfits the athlete from head to ankle in a suite of performance products for playing, training, and living. All Xenith helmets are Five-Star rated on the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System, and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results. For more information, please visit xenith.com.

SOURCE National Flag Football