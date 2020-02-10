2020 National High School Cheerleading And Dance Team Championships Honor Top Teams From Across The Country

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 National High School Cheerleading Championship and National Dance Team Championship took place the past two weekends, celebrating more than 25,000 of the country's top high school cheerleaders and dancers. The events, produced by the Universal Cheerleaders Association and Universal Dance Association, both Varsity Spirit brands, celebrated the power of school spirit, community, athleticism and talent, and took place at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida.

"It is indeed an honor to highlight these amazing student-athletes at this championship," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "They spend over 90% of their time focused on building strong school spirit in their schools, and this is an opportunity to highlight the invaluable contributions they make in their communities as well as their remarkable athleticism."

The two events showcased 25,000 athletes across 1,270 teams from 36 different states. Internationally, 62 teams from 12 countries also competed. Cheerleading teams are judged on their crowd leading abilities, stunting and tumbling skills and overall performance. The dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution and overall effect. All teams competing in the championships had to qualify at a regional event or camp in order to participate.

New this year was the Game Day Live Division, which allows a high school's cheerleaders and pep band to perform together to recreate the excitement of a true game day atmosphere.

Varsity Spirit live-streamed both championships on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. The championships will air on ESPNU and ESPN2, beginning in late March. Viewers can check their local listings for air times.

Cheerleading Super Varsity winners included:

Super Varsity Division I: Oak Ridge High School |El Dorado Hills, CA

Super Varsity Division II : Bullitt East High School | Mount Washington, KY

: Super Varsity Game Day Division I: DeSoto Central High School | Southaven, MS

Super Varsity Game Day Division II: Liberty Christian High School | Argyle, TX

Cheerleading Large Varsity winners included :

Large Varsity Division I: Hagerty High School | Oviedo, FL

Large Varsity Division II : Live Oak High School | Watson, LA

: Large Varsity Coed: Bartow High School | Bartow, FL

Large Varsity Game Day Division I: Bloomington Jefferson High School | Bloomington, MN

Large Varsity Game Day Division II: Purvis High School | Purvis, MS

Large Varsity Coed Game Day: Summit High School | Fontana, CA

Cheerleading Medium Varsity winners included:

Medium Varsity Division I: Eaglecrest High School | Aurora, CO

Medium Varsity Division II: Rocky Point High School | Rocky Point, NY

Medium Varsity Coed: Brother Martin High School | New Orleans, LA

Medium Varsity Game Day Division I: Aloha High School | Beaverton, OR

Medium Varsity Game Day Division II: Bowling Green High School | Bowling Green, KY

Medium Varsity Coed Game Day: Downingtown West High School | Downingtown, PA

Cheerleading Small Varsity winners included:

Small Varsity Division I: Boone County High School | Florence, KY

Small Varsity Division II: Marple-Newtown High School | Newtown Square, PA

Small Varsity Coed: Strawberry Crest High School | Dover, FL

Small Varsity Game Day Division I: Montgomery High School | Skillman, NJ

Small Varsity Game Day Division II: Sardis High School | Boaz, AL

Small Varsity Coed Game Day: Archbishop Shaw High School | Marrero, LA

Dance Team Large Varsity winners included:

Large Varsity Hip Hop: Coral Reef High School | Miami, FL

Large Varsity Pom: Millard North High School | Omaha, NE

Large Varsity Jazz: Coral Reef High School | Miami, FL

Large Varsity Game Day: Teurlings Catholic High School | Lafayette, LA

Dance Team Varsity High Kick winner:

Varsity High Kick: West Fargo High School | West Fargo, ND

Dance Team Medium Varsity winners included:

Medium Varsity Hip Hop: Seton High School | Cincinnati, OH

Medium Varsity Pom: St. Thomas More Catholic School | Lafayette, LA

Medium Varsity Jazz: St. Thomas More Catholic School | Lafayette, LA

Medium Varsity Game Day: Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA

Dance Team Small Varsity winners included:

Small Varsity Hip Hop: Peters Township High School | McMurray, PA

Small Varsity Pom: St. Ursula Academy |Toledo, OH

Small Varsity Jazz: Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA

Small Varsity Game Day: Station Camp High School | Gallatin, TN

Nearly 80,000 attended the national championship events, with performances at six venues within the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World® Resort, including The Arena, the first facility in the world designed specifically for cheer and dance competitions.

The Universal Cheerleaders Association and Universal Dance Association are dedicated to the safe and responsible practice of cheerleading and dance, and all teams participating in the National High School Cheerleading and Dance Team Championships comply with the USA Cheer Safety & Risk Management guidelines.

