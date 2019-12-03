2020 National Weatherperson of the Year Nominations Now Open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)® announced a call for nominations for the 2020 National Weatherperson of the Year Award, an annual honor recognizing an outstanding weatherperson for leadership in promoting disaster safety and resilience.

The 2020 award announcement will take place in advance of National Weatherperson's Day on February 5. Past winners include Jim Cantore of The Weather Channel, former National Hurricane Center Director Max Mayfield, Chief Meteorologist KABB Alex Garcia, Hurricane Expert & Tropical Program Manager, The Weather Channel Dr. Richard Knabb, and Chief Meteorologist at WIPR-TV, Noticias 24/7, Univision Radio (WKAQ 580 AM) Ada Monzón, and James Spann, Chief Meteorologist, ABC 33/40 Birmingham, AL.

FLASH originated the National Weatherperson of the Year award to coincide with the celebration of National Weatherperson's Day on February 5, the birthday of the pioneering weather observer John Jeffries. After a decade of research on the ground, Jeffries piloted a hot air balloon in 1774 to test weather conditions and advance the science of meteorology. His work paved the way for many aspects of meteorology today.

"The National Weatherperson of the Year award recognizes the role that meteorologists play in helping the public prepare for natural disasters," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "The leaders we honor through this award demonstrate unconditional dedication to using the science of meteorology to save lives and protect property."

Eligibility:

Qualified nominees must include either practicing or former meteorologists or weatherpersons. Nominators should highlight how the nominee has leveraged his/her expertise and role to help save lives and protect property through accurate disaster safety messaging, targeted programs, or other public outreach initiatives.

Nomination Details:

Nominations must be submitted no later than Friday, January 10, 2020. FLASH will announce the winner before the February 5 celebration of National Weatherperson's Day. To vote visit the FLASH or National Weatherpersons Day Facebook pages. For more information visit http://flash.org/nationalweatherpersonsday.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation including: BASF Corporation, FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH, and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes, in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, on Facebook.com/federalalliance, and the FLASH blog – Protect Your Home in a FLASH.

