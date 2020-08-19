2020 NCCI Report Highlights Flurry of COVID-19 Legislative and Regulatory Actions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released report from the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) highlights activity in more than 20 states to address workers compensation presumptions of compensability in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. NCCI's 2020 Regulatory and Legislative Trends Report provides an overview of actions by state legislatures, governors, and regulators (through July 31, 2020) to address workers compensation insurance.

"We have seen a wide range of responses to the pandemic from policymakers," said Bill Donnell, President and CEO of NCCI. "Our new report provides stakeholders in the workers compensation system with perspective to help them make informed decisions."

The report tracks COVID-19-related activity through July 31, including eight states—Alaska, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Wyoming—that passed legislation establishing presumptions of compensability for COVID-19 for certain workers. Eleven states issued executive orders, directives, or emergency rules on COVID-19 presumptions and compensability—Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and North Dakota.

In this report you will also learn about:

Key legislative themes and proposals from around the country:

See how some states are addressing coverage for workplace-related mental injuries



Learn how states are dealing with the legalization of marijuana and reimbursement for medical marijuana in workers compensation



Review single-payer health insurance proposals in some states



Read about tests that states are developing to determine if a worker is an employee or an independent contractor

Law-only filings in 2020

Court cases impacting workers compensation

New state administrators

Average approved changes in loss costs and rates

Additional legislative and other resources on ncci.com

The 2020 Regulatory and Legislative Trends Report is a comprehensive resource for all who are interested in monitoring how COVID-19 has impacted legislative sessions as well as how overall activity could affect workers compensation.

"Altogether, we are monitoring more than 1,100 state and federal bills and more than 250 regulations," said Laura Kersey, author of the report and NCCI Division Executive—Regulatory & Legislative Analysis. "This is part of NCCI's ongoing work to provide resources that support the needs of the workers compensation system."

