2020 NYX Awards Winners Announced

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) has announced the winners of the 2020 NYX Awards, selecting over 1616 entries from 33 countries.

The NYX Awards program honors marketing communications and videography professionals from their respective fields. "It is very inspiring to see both new and veteran talents display their best ideas here", Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA, said. "They're the reason why the NYX Awards is one of the best award programs in the world today."

2020 NYX Awards Winner Announced 2021 NYX Awards Call For Entries Now!

­­IAA ensures submissions are assessed fairly by enacting strict standards, followed by a panel of top industry experts acting as judges. To further ensure impartiality, IAA also utilizes blind judging.

Grand Jury Panel

The winning entries are judged impartially by a group of esteemed marketing communications and videography professionals of exceptional quality. IAA selects a panel of international judges in the adjudication process, adhering to a strict code of excellence. With the 2020 panel comprising judges from 16 countries from large and small agencies, the NYX Awards embraces diversity and ingenuity that comes from all corners of the world.

NYX entries are ranked via blind judging in accordance to industry-best standards. Entries will be evaluated based on the creative proficiency and the messages behind each visual concept. Winners will then be selected based on their ability to meet competition criteria.

International Brands Represented

Among the submissions, some familiar global brands are represented, which include World Vision Canada, Heineken USA, PETA, Ferrari, BMW, Audi, Player One Trailers, Ubisoft, Morris Animal Foundation, TikTok Canada, Canon Singapore, Ericson Group Inc, FabFitFun, Adidas, Paradox Interactive, King Art Games, Miami Ad School, American Migraine Foundation, BBC Studioworks/Shoot You Ltd, Dell EMC, Unilever, CGTN, Lexus, Western Digital and AARP to list a few.

"A NYX Award has never just been about the title. It's an affirmation for the hard work these individuals have given for their work," Ong said. "Their phenomenal ideas and concepts are two big reasons why the NYX Awards will continue to honor proficiency and expertise that transcends beyond normalcy."

The 2021 NYX Awards is currently calling for entries for its latest season, with a small fee required for administration purposes. This is their time to Be Triumphant today.

