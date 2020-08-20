2020 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute Features Solutions From Leading Industry Vendors
GETTYSBURG, Pa., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute, taking place virtually, August 24–26, 2020, is poised to deliver a superior educational experience for executives in the health and human service market sectors serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex needs. The Institute combines information on cutting edge management best practices with insights from experienced thought leaders, opportunities to share ideas with other executives from across the country, and solutions from leading industry partners.
"At a time when the market has been upended by changing consumer preferences, new competition, and new technologies in the wake of the pandemic, we at OPEN MINDS remain committed to helping executives envision and operationalize a new future for complex and chronic care. We appreciate the support of our industry partners in this endeavor and the solutions they bring to the table," said Monica E. Oss, OPEN MINDS chief executive officer.
The event platinum partners are Credible Behavioral Health Software, Netsmart, PsychU, NephU, Qualifacts, and NextGen.
All event partners will showcase new products and services in the virtual exhibit hall at the Management Best Practices Institute, which remains open August 24 through September 30. On the days of the Institute, partners will be available in real time for chats in their virtual booths and offer opportunities to schedule one-on-one meetings. A demo track that runs August 24–26 will feature live demonstrations from partners.
Sessions of note throughout the Management Best Practices Institute include:
- The Path From Behavioral Health Carve-Out To Integration
Keynote address sponsored by Credible Behavioral Health Software
August 24, 12 – 1 pm EDT
- How To Build Value-Based Payer Partnerships: Best Practices In Marketing, Negotiating & Contracting With Health Plans
Knowledge partner session sponsored by Qualifacts Systems, Inc.
August 24, 1:15 – 2:15 pm EDT
- Virtual Health: How To Expand Access & Build A Seamless Consumer Experience
Executive roundtable sponsored by Netsmart
August 24, 2:30 – 3:30 pm EDT
- Housing Is Health Care: A Post-Pandemic Look At Integrating Social Determinants Of Health
Keynote address sponsored by Netsmart
August 25, 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT
- The Future Of Care – What You Should Be Thinking About Now
Knowledge partner session sponsored by Netsmart
August 25, 1:15 – 2:15 pm EDT
- 4 Tools For Improving Client Engagement In The Era Of COVID-19
Product demonstration by Welligent
August 25, 1:15 – 2:15 pm EDT
- Preparing For The New Normal: What's Keeping Executives Up At Night?
CEO conversation with Qualifacts Systems, Inc. and OPEN MINDS
August 25, 2:15 – 2:30 pm EDT
- Accreditation — A Path To Success
Knowledge partner session sponsored by Streamline Healthcare Solutions
August 25, 2:30 – 3:30 pm EDT
- Lack Of Access To Care & Care Continuity Challenges: How Providers & Payers Are Addressing
Executive Roundtable sponsored by Credible Behavioral Health Software
August 25, 3:45 – 4:45 pm EDT
- The OPEN MINDS Care Innovation Summit: Solving The Problem Of Access For Consumers With Complex Care Needs
Executive summit sponsored by Welligent
August 26, 11:00 am – 3:30 pm EDT
- Does Your Executive Team Have The Data Needed For Nimble Decision Making?
Knowledge partner session sponsored by PerformWise
August 26, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm EDT
- Telehealth – What Will The Payers Change Post-COVID-19? Let's Ask Them
Executive roundtable sponsored by Qualifacts Systems, Inc.
August 26, 1:15 pm – 2:15 pm EDT
- Adherence & The Role For New Technologies
Knowledge partner session sponsored by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc.
August 26, 1:15 pm – 2:15 pm EDT
- Reopening Is Not Recovery: 10 Steps To Navigate The Recession
Keynote address by sponsored by Qualifacts Systems, Inc.
August 26, 3:45 pm – 4:45 pm EDT
Other partners and exhibitors include Genoa Healthcare, PerformWise, Streamline Healthcare Solutions, Welligent, Sigmund Software, LLC, The Echo Group, Harris Coordinated Care Solutions, and PharmBlue. More information about tall event partners is available at https://management.openminds.com/sponsors/
The full agenda is at https://management.openminds.com/agenda.
For program information and media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected].
ABOUT OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is a national, multi-faceted agency with the deepest reach into the executive cadres of the specialty health and human services sector. We enhance the quality of care for individuals with chronic conditions and complex support needs by improving the business effectiveness of those serving them—provider organizations, payers, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and technology firms. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change—helping organizations develop and implement transformational solutions for success in an evolving health and human service market. We specialize in crisis recovery and sustainability strategies. We are the industry leaders in executive content—education, market intelligence, publications—and management consulting. Learn more at www.openminds.com.
