2020 Outlook on the Customer Experience in the Clinical Diagnostics Industry - Impact of COVID-19

Customer experience in the clinical diagnostics industry is increasingly a target for improving overall customer satisfaction and a potential opportunity for differentiation beyond product performance, service plans, and price. This report is an essential tool to learn how the in vitro diagnostics industry is seen from the point of view of their customers.



The analyst conducted a 2020 survey of laboratory instrument users in the United States, Canada and Europe (included in respondents are lab managers, lab directors, clinical coordinators, lab scientists, lab technicians, lab technologists, medical directors and others). This report is based on the results of that survey and includes customer experience questions related to COVID-19.



Get the edge by learning what your customers think of your product, your brand, your marketing, your presentation and your service.



In this report, clinical diagnostics vendors are scored based on how satisfied their customers are on a wide range of touchpoints. Results are presented in aggregate (Industry Average) and at the vendor level. Additionally, this report identifies the relative importance of factors contributing to positive overall customer experiences so vendors can identify strengths to leverage and weaknesses to target (Quadrant Analysis).

Verbatims from laboratorians are also provided to give more insight into their perspectives on the attributes which make up each touchpoint.

The complete customer experience for the clinical diagnostic industry is composed of multiple touchpoints, or interactions, between customer and vendor, and each touchpoint represents a branding opportunity. The customer experience model in this report arranges key touchpoints chronologically and within the following larger categories of the purchasing life cycle: pre-purchase experience, product experience, and post-purchase experience.

There are hundreds of datapoints in this survey. In addition to the PDF & Power Point summary files, you will also receive a Tableau Data file which allows you to dive deeper into the data, viewing vendor performance on attributes, touchpoints, and their profiles, as well as allowing filtering to individual segments of interest.

In addition to customer feedback, marketers will learn useful information about vendor positions among survey respondents, test volumes for hospital labs and reference laboratories, and how point of care (POC) is impacting lab-based test usage.

The ability to get more hands on with the data can be helpful for creation of presentations to internal audiences and focusing on either your brand's performance or their performance of a competitor to better understand areas for improvement or opportunity.

Section 1: Overview

Customer Experience Model for Clinical Diagnostics

Touchpoint Attributes

Performance at Each Touchpoint

Delivering a Positive Customer Experience

Section 2: Clinical Diagnostic Vendor Rankings

Customer Experience Scores:

Product Awareness

Product Knowledge

Product Selection

Product Integrity

Service Provided

Support Provided

Satisfaction and Loyalty

Relative Importance of Touchpoints - All

Service Rating Areas:

Availability of New Testing

Customer Service and Field Engineer Support

Timeliness of Delivery

Company Rank by COVID-19 Response

Section 3: Methodology and Demographics

Methodology

Demographics



Key Topics Covered:



As part of its research, the report asked the following questions of a survey of 300+ laboratories in the United States, Canada and Europe:



Vendor Satisfaction Customer Experience Questions

How FAMILIAR are you with the full range of products offered by the following vendors? (choose only one)

Thinking about the conferences and meetings you have attended in the last 12 months, how OFTEN do you visit the following vendor booths in the exhibit hall? (choose only one for each)

Thinking about the conferences and meetings you have attended in the last 12 months, how OFTEN do you visit the following vendor booths in the exhibit hall? (choose only one for each): I have not attended a conference or meeting with exhibits in the last 12 months

How BELIEVABLE are the advertising and promotional material that you have seen in the last 6 months from the following vendors? (choose only one for each)

In the last 6 months, how EASY has it been to search for products of interest on the websites of the following vendors? (choose only one for each)

In the last 6 months, how EASY has it been to determine the best equipment or consumables for your needs on these vendor websites? (choose only one for each)

How SATISFIED are you with product pricing and promotions offered by the following vendors? (choose only one for each)

How SATISFIED are you with the transparency of shipping prices, terms and conditions provided by the following vendors? (choose only one for each)

When you receive deliveries from the following vendors, how OFTEN are the products received in good condition? (choose only one for each)

How CLEAR is the product training provided by the following vendors? (choose only one for each)

How USER-FRIENDLY is the product design used by the following vendors? (choose only one for each)

How ECO-FRIENDLY is the product packaging used by the following vendors?

How WELL do the products that you use from the following vendors cover your lab's selection of tests and services offered? (choose only one for each)

How INNOVATIVE are the products provided by the following vendors? (choose only one for each)

How HELPFUL are the following vendors' sales representatives and/or account managers during all phases of the purchasing process in the last 6 months? (choose only one for each)

How RESPONSIVE are the following vendors' sales representatives and/or account managers during all phases of the purchasing process in the last 6 months? (choose only one for each)

How FAVORABLE is your impression of customer service provided by the following vendors in the last 6 months? (choose only one for each)

How WELL does the phone/email technical support provided in the last 6 months by the following vendors answer your questions? (choose only one for each)

How WELL does the online technical support provided in the last 6 months by the following vendors answer your questions? (choose only one for each)

How WELL does the field support/service provided in the last 6 months by the following vendors answer your questions?

How LIKELY is it that you would recommend the following vendors to an associate or colleague? (choose only one for each)

Overall, how SATISFIED are you with the products and services you obtain from the following vendors? (choose only one for each)

Please rate your OVERALL experience when interacting with the following vendors. (choose only one for each)

Length of Vendor Relationship

How long have you used products purchased from the following vendors?

Vendor-Specific Customer Experience Questions

Please indicate which BEST describes your experience with the following companies (Approachable, Purchase a wide-range of products, Easy to get the products I need, Affordable, Responsive

Service is better than 6 months ago)

Beckman Coulter

bioMerieux

Roche

Gen Mark

Ortho Clinical

Quidel

Luminex

Cepheid

Roche

Bruker

Siemens Healthineers

Bio-Rad

Sekisui Diagnostics

Dia Sorin

BD BioSciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sysmex

Abbott

Agilent

Illumina

QIAGEN

Open Ended Questions about Customer Service

What aspects of service, either customer or technical, are most important to you and your lab? What past experiences have you had with service that made it clear to you what your expectations for service should be? (please specify, in as much detail as possible)

Open text response

Thinking about the members and roles in your lab, which of the following best describes purchasing responsibility in your lab or institution?

Demographic Questions

What BEST describes your job title?

Which of the following BEST describes the location of your lab?

Which of the following BEST describes the location of your lab? (choose only one) - Other (please specify)

Approximately how many beds does your hospital have? (choose only one)

What BEST describes your role in the selection of instrumentation and/or reagents (consumables) used by your lab? (choose only one)

Purchasing Setup Questions

Is your hospital part of an Integrated Health Network (IHN) or Integrated Delivery Network (IDN)? (choose only one)

Does your facility participate in a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO)? (choose only one)

Which Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) does your facility participate in? (please specify)

Do you currently have a master service contract?

Do you currently have a master service contract? (choose only one) - Yes (please specify the vendor)

Open text response

Which of the following statements best describes your role in placing orders for your lab? (choose only one)

How do you order products from clinical diagnostic vendors?

How do you order products from clinical diagnostic vendors?

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

ACEA Bioscience

Agilent

ALPCO Diagnostics

Asuragen

AutoGenomics

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Bruker

Cepheid

DiaSorin

Diatron

EKF Diagnostics

ERBA Diagnostics

Exosome Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics

HORIBA Medical

Illumina

Luminex

Miltenyi Biotec

Mindray

NanoString

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Panasonic

PerkinElmer

Philips

QIAGEN

QuanDX

Quidel

Randox

Roche

SCIEX

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Singulex

Sysmex

Theradiag

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vela Diagnostics



