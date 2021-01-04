2020 Outlook on the Drone Industry - Key Hurdles to Industry Growth
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Drone Market Sector Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 129-page research report pulls together our latest research on both the consumer and commercial markets to offer our most comprehensive look at the drone market to date.
Published in December 2020, it includes the results of our drone industry benchmark survey of drone buyers, service providers, business and public agency users, and software service users, plus insights into the verticals that use drone data.
The report features 67 figures and 10 tables offering insight and analysis on:
- Drone and payload hardware brand market share, purchasing factors and purposes across commercial and consumer segments.
- Which business and agency users are purchasing drones, which industries are gaining traction fastest and spending the most on drones and related services.
- The size and nature of drone-based service providers, what markets they're targeting and the performance of large service networks.
- Attachment rate of various software types to different drone stakeholders, and the market share of software brands across drone operations management and insights/analytics software.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. ABOUT THIS STUDY
- How to read this report
- Background
- Methodology
- Glossary
- Demographics
3. KEY INSIGHTS
- Insight 1 - On Business/Agency Spending
- Insight 2 - Security Claims Market Impact
- Insight 3 - COVID-19 Effect Across Stakeholder Type
- Insight 4 - Industrial Use vs. Photo/Video Use Breakdown
- Insight 5 - Drone Price Adjustments
- Insight 6 - Drone Brand Hardware Market Shifts
- Insight 7 - Changes to Preferred Purchase Channels
- Insight 8 - Software Market Makeup and Brand Share
- Insight 9 - Service Provider Revenues and Sustainability
- Insight 10 - Key Hurdles to Industry Growth
4. UNDERSTANDING SEGMENTS AND VERTICALS
- Understanding Purchases
- Drone Distribution Businesses
- It's Still a Multirotor Aircraft World
- Primary Uses of Drones
- Security Concerns Impact on Purchases
- What Factors Drive Purchasing Decisions
- Bottom line
- Understanding Service Providers
- Aging, But Not Growing
- Industry Targets
- Drone Pilot Networks
- Bottom line
- Understanding Business and Public Agency Users
- Top Industrial Uses
- Program Maturity and Outsourcing
- Program Heritage - Is Adoption "Bottom-Up" or "Top-Down"?
- Bottom line
- Understanding Software Services
- Drone Operations Management Software
- Insights / Analytics Software
- Bottom Line
5. DETAILED FINDINGS
- Section 1 - Drone Aircraft and Payload Purchases
- Drone aircraft type
- Top drone brands
- Price points
- Place of purchase
- Purchase objective
- Use by price point
- Payloads
- Additional mounted accessories
- Purchasing decision factors & security requirements
- Impact of security claims about Chinese products
- Section 2 - Service Providers
- Length of service
- Size of service businesses
- Drone aircraft utilization
- Services offered
- Training
- Growth prospects
- COVID-19 impact on service providers
- Impact of Chinese security concerns
- Pilot networks
- Section 3 - Business and Public Agency Users
- Services performed or purchased
- Program maturity
- Outsourcing and service provider used
- Business or agency revenue and program size
- Aircraft utilization
- Training
- Drone program heritage
- Drone spend and growth prospects
- COVID-19 impact on business and agency users
- Section 4 - Software Services
- Software types
- Consumption preferences & stakeholder access
- Drone operations management software
- Insights/analytics software
6. ABOUT
7. LICENSE AGREEMENT
8. APPENDIX: QUESTIONS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/defj1j
