2020 PACE Award Finalist

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) has been named a 2020 Automotive News PACE Awards finalist for its metallic bipolar plates for fuel cells, as well as its Rhombus™ TireAnalytics system.

This marks the ninth consecutive year that the company has had technologies named as finalists for this prestigious industry awards program, which recognizes suppliers for game-changing technologies that deliver superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance. Dana was one of two companies to receive multiple finalist nominations.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a PACE Award finalist for technologies that are addressing the mobility megatrends of electrification and connectivity," said Christophe Dominiak, chief technology officer for Dana. "Achievements like this are a true testament to the innovative culture we have built at Dana, and they are a result of our ability to effectively, intelligently, and creatively meet customer and industry needs."

Metallic Bipolar Plates

Dana's metallic bipolar plates are an integral component in the fuel cell stack and deliver improved cost, performance, and manufacturability, aiding original-equipment manufacturers in realizing commercialization of fuel-cell-powered vehicles. Through technology and production innovations, including a proprietary sealing technology, Dana's metallic bipolar plates are a robust, durable, and cost-effective solution for the future of zero-emission transportation.

Rhombus™ TireAnalytics

Understanding that tires remain one of the largest expenses for fleet owners, Dana designed its Rhombus™ TireAnalytics technology to help fleets pinpoint preventable issues. This sophisticated, cloud-based software platform enables commercial-truck owners and fleet maintenance managers to ensure that best practices are implemented for tire maintenance and to optimize tire lifecycle management. Using Dana's proprietary software, customers can view tire history, pressure, tread data, tire consumption, top-performing brands, wear rates, cost-per-mile, and more.

Dana has earned seven PACE Awards throughout the program's history, including the company's most recent win in 2019 for its Spicer® AdvanTEK® Ultra™ axle system and two PACE Innovation Partnership Awards.

About the Automotive News PACE Awards

The Automotive News PACE Awards program is in its 26th year of awarding automotive suppliers for game-changing technologies that highlight superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance. The 2020 PACE Award finalists were announced Oct. 11, 2019, at SAE Detroit Section's annual Global Leadership Conference held at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at www.dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.dana.com

