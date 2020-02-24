2020 Pipeline Insight on Refractory Epilepsy - Comprehensive Insights of Present Clinical Development Scenario and Growth Prospects

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refractory Epilepsy- Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Refractory Epilepsy market. A detailed picture of the Refractory Epilepsy pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Refractory Epilepsy treatment guidelines.



The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Refractory Epilepsy commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Refractory Epilepsy pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.



In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Refractory Epilepsy collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.



Refractory Epilepsy of pipeline development activities



The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Refractory Epilepsy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Refractory Epilepsy treatment.

Refractory Epilepsy key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Refractory Epilepsy market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.



Report Highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Refractory Epilepsy.

In the coming years, the Refractory Epilepsy market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Refractory Epilepsy R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Refractory Epilepsy treatment market. Several potential therapies for Refractory Epilepsy are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Refractory Epilepsy market size in the coming years.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Refractory Epilepsy) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Key Questions Answered



What are the current options for Refractory Epilepsy treatment? How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Refractory Epilepsy? What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry? How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Refractory Epilepsy? How many Refractory Epilepsy emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Refractory Epilepsy? Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Refractory Epilepsy market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same? What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Refractory Epilepsy? What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Refractory Epilepsy therapies? What are the clinical studies going on for Refractory Epilepsy and their status? What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy? What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Refractory Epilepsy? How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Refractory Epilepsy?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Refractory Epilepsy

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Refractory Epilepsy Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Refractory Epilepsy Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Refractory Epilepsy Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Refractory Epilepsy Treatment Guidelines



4. Refractory Epilepsy - Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Refractory Epilepsy companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Refractory Epilepsy Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Refractory Epilepsy Acquisition Analysis



5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target



6. Refractory Epilepsy Late Stage Products (Phase-III)



7. Refractory Epilepsy Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)



8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)



9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products



10. Inactive Products



11. Dormant Products



12. Refractory Epilepsy Discontinued Products



13. Refractory Epilepsy Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table



14. Refractory Epilepsy Key Companies



15. Refractory Epilepsy Key Products



16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



17. Refractory Epilepsy Unmet Needs



18. Refractory Epilepsy Future Perspectives



19. Refractory Epilepsy Analyst Review



20. Appendix



21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation



