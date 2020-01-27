2020 PPI Awards Finalists Announced

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets RISI, the definitive source of commodity data and insights for the forest products industry, has announced the 2020 PPI Awards finalists.

The PPI Awards honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pulp and paper industry, and are the only global awards dedicated to recognizing the achievements of companies, mills and individuals in the sector. The winners will be announced at the PPI Awards Dinner on March 10th at the Sheraton Lisboa Resort in Lisbon, Portugal, the second evening of the European Conference.

The 2020 PPI Award finalists are:

International CEO of the Year Award

Sponsored by StepChange Consulting

Brad Southern – Louisiana -Pacific

– -Pacific Jussi Pesonen – UPM

– UPM Ksenia Sosnina – Ilim Group

– Ilim Group Michele Bianchi – RDM Group

– RDM Group Susumu Yajima –Oji Holdings

Bringing Paper to Life - Marketing Campaign of the Year Award

BIO PAPPEL – Therapy Book

– Therapy Book Mondi Group (Business Unit Uncoated Fine Paper) – Black Weeks

Sappi North America – Setting a New Par for the Course (Paperboard Packaging Campaign)

Sappi North America – Verticals: Fashion Marketing

Södra Cell – Södra Does It Again: Innovative Campaign Smashes Targets and Spreads The Word

Environmental Leadership - From Sustainable Forestry to Waste Management

Columbia Pulp LLC – Columbia Pulp - Lyons Ferry Mill

Essity – Tork PaperCircle

Smurfit Kappa Group – AgroPaper®

Södra Cell – Groundbreaking Solution o Textile Waste

Södra Cell – Groundbreaking Technology to Recycle Textiles

Mill Manager Award

Ben Jennings – DS Smith plc

– DS Smith plc Ernst Spitzbart – UPM

– UPM Klaus Peller – Mondi Syktyvkar

– Mondi Syktyvkar Pavan Kumar Suri – JK Paper Rayagarda

– JK Paper Rayagarda Roman Senecky – Mondi Steti

Packaging Innovation Award





Clearwater Paper – Clearwater Paper's NuVo® Cup Stock: Achieving Improved Sustainability Through Balanced Design

Klabin S.A. – The World's First Kraftliner Board Made 100% From Eucalyptus Fibers (Hardwood)

Mondi Paper Sales GmbH – Advantage Smooth White Strong - Innovative Fully Recyclable Pasta Bag Creates a Sustainable Window into the Food Market

Mondi Paper Sales GmbH – How Retailer REWE Replaced 80% Of Plastic and Significantly Reduced the Products CO 2 Footprint in Packing with Performing

Footprint in Packing with Performing Paptic – PAPTIC® - The Next Generation Packaging Material

PPI Industry Woman of the Year Award

Sponsored by StepChange Consulting

Anna Oñate – Sappi Europe

Jennifer Miller –Sappi North America

–Sappi North America Linda Ottosson – Södra Cell

– Södra Cell Sofia Reis Jorge – Altri

– Altri Susanne Oste – Sappi Europe

Risk and Safety Award

Sponsored by FM Global

Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) – Safety

Mondi Swiecie – Work Safe, Home Safe, Everybody, Every Day.

RDM Group – Occupational Health & Safety

Smurfit Kappa Group – Safety Management System

The Internet of Things & Digitalization Award

Sponsored by Valmet

Essity – Translating Digitalization into Future Tissue Manufacturing

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Gesellschaft m.b.H. – MMK Digital: Buy Cartonboard Online 24/7

Mondi Group – Driving digitalisation in Packaging & Paper Through the Industrial Internet of Things

Sappi Europe – Octoboost

Stora Enso Oyj – AI in Operational Use: Artificial Intelligence for Your Advantage

Tissue Product Award

Essity – Quick & Easy

Essity – Washing Machine Resistant Tissues

Hakle GmbH – Grass Paper Towels

Sofidel SPA – Papernet: Full Tech Coreless Rolls Paper Pack

Water Efficiency Award

Sponsored by Nalco Water – An Ecolab Company

Century Paper and Board Mills – Water for Nation

Domtar – Proof Every Drop Counts

JK Paper Limited – Water Efficiency

Smurfit Kappa Group – Investing in Water Treatment: Driving Water Efficiency

