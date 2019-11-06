2020 Predictions Webinar: Espressive Reveals Predictions for How AI Will Impact Organizations in 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Espressive, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise service management, today announced that on November 20 at 11:00am Pacific Time, it will host a webinar featuring artificial intelligence (AI) experts from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Espressive.

According to a Gartner report released in January and titled, "2019 CIO Survey: CIOs Have Awoken to the Importance of AI," "the percentage of enterprises deploying artificial intelligence (AI) has tripled in the past year." The research also reported that, "Chatbots have displaced fraud detection as the top use of AI in 2019.1" As we approach the end of 2019, Espressive believes many CIOs are evaluating whether or not to continue investment in this area next year.

In the upcoming webinar, Rumi Olsen, Partner Solutions Architect at AWS, and Pat Calhoun, Espressive founder and CEO, will discuss what has and has not worked with chatbot deployments for employee self-help use cases in 2019. They will also share 2020 predictions related to AI technology as well as chatbot deployments and trends.

Webinar: How Will AI Impact Your Organization in 2020?

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM PST | 1:00 PM CST | 2:00 PM EST

Register here: https://info.espressive.com/how-will-ai-impact-your-organization-in-2020-webinar

1Gartner, "2019 CIO Survey: CIOs Have Awoken to the Importance of AI," Chris Howard, Andy Rowsell-Jones. January 3, 2019.

About Espressive

Espressive, the pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise service management and a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor, redefines how employees get help by delivering exceptional employee experiences. Barista, the company's virtual support agent (VSA), brings the ease of consumer virtual assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, into the workplace. Barista automates resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that result in employee adoption of 80 to 85% and reduced help desk call volume of 40 to 60%. Espressive is backed by General Catalyst Partners and Wing Venture Capital, and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Visit www.espressive.com for more information.

