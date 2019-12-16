2020 Presidential Candidates to Join Mental Health Town Hall

MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 presidential candidates U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI2), Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL8), and Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld will join other national and local advocates at the Unite for Mental Health: New Hampshire Town Hall, Monday, Dec. 16.

The event, hosted by the NH Community Behavioral Health Association, Mental Health for US, and the National Council for Behavioral Health, will highlight key issues and solutions related to mental health and substance use disorder.

Local and national attendees include:

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH1)

(D-NH1) Former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy

Two-time Olympian and IRONMAN triathlete Sarah True

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester Patricia Carty

Community Partners Executive Director Brian Collins

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Volunteer and Chapter Board member Matthew Francis

Executive Director of the NH Community Behavioral Health Association Roland Lamy

Associate Administrative Judge of the Miami-Dade County Court – Criminal Division Judge Steven Leifman

National Alliance on Mental Illness NH Executive Director Ken Norton

New Hampshire Circuit Court Judge John T. Pendleton

AFSP-New Hampshire Board Chair Lisa Riley

Reaching Higher NH Communications Director Annmarie Timmins

The event will be open to the media starting at 4:30 pm. Interviews will be available with all speakers. The event will also be livestreamed.

More about the event:

What: Unite for Mental Health: New Hampshire Town Hall Where: Dana Center at Saint Anselm College, 100 Saint Anselm Dr., Manchester, NH When: Monday, December 16 at 6:30 PM Who: Two-time Olympian and IRONMAN triathlete Sarah True

Judge Steven Leifman

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH1)

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy

2020 presidential candidates: U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI2), Former MA Governor Deval Patrick, Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL8), and Former MA Governor Bill Weld

Other local and national speakers Registration: tinyurl.com/Unite4MentalHealthNH

About the Event Partners:

Mental Health for US is a nonpartisan educational initiative focused on elevating mental health and addiction in national policy conversations by empowering grassroots advocates and improving candidate and policymaker health literacy. The Mental Health for US coalition is comprised of more than 83 stakeholder groups from around the country dedicated to uniting the American people to make systemic, long-term change with civic engagement tools and resources.

The National Council for Behavioral Health is the unifying voice of America's health care organizations that deliver mental health and addictions treatment and services. Together with our 3,326 member organizations serving over 10 million adults, children and families living with mental illnesses and addictions, the National Council is committed to all Americans having access to comprehensive, high-quality care that affords every opportunity for recovery. The National Council introduced Mental Health First Aid USA and 2 million Americans have been trained.

The NH Community Behavioral Health Association (NH CBHA), Concord, New Hampshire, is a section 501(c)(3) organization, established by the ten community mental health centers in New Hampshire for the purposes of advocating for the priorities of NH CBHA members, eliminate the stigma related to mental health, provide high quality and effective systems of care, and raise awareness of overall health care and prevention and treatment of mental illness.

Contact: Sarah Sonies – 703-439-0397 – sarah.sonies@curastrategies.com

SOURCE Mental Health for US