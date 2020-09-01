2020 Promotion Conference for Chengdu Shuangliu Japanese-funded Enterprises Held in Shanghai

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Promotion Conference for Chengdu Shuangliu Japanese-funded Enterprises, themed on "China-Japan Cooperation, Rendezvous in Shuangliu", was held in Shanghai on August 27 under the auspices of Shuangliu District Government of Chengdu. During the event, nearly a hundred Japanese-funded enterprises in Shuangliu District of Sichuan Province including eight Fortune Global 500 corporations and nearly 30 leading Chinese enterprises promoted Shuangliu's competitive industries, cooperation projects and business environment. The event aimed to foster substantive exchanges with Japan in a wide range of fields such as science, education, culture, aviation, logistics, environment, health and urban construction, further expand channels and intensify bilateral cooperation.

Close and cordial neighbors in many regards, China and Japan have long been each other's major trading partner. As of the end of 2019, the Eighth Trilateral Summit Meeting among the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Korea and Japan took place in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, when Chinese and Japanese policy-makers reached consensus in further promoting bilateral economic and substantive cooperation in multiple fields. The summit once again directed the world's attention toward the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, which is one of China's nine major central cities and premier destinations for Japanese investment in western China. In recent years, a score of well-known Japanese corporations such as Toyota, Kobe Steel, Sumitomo Electric Industries, and Seven & i Holdings have descended on Chengdu and yielded fruitful results in integrating into the city's course of rapid development.

Zhang Ruiqin, the Vice Chief Executive of Shuangliu District of Chengdu, introduced Shuangliu's basic information, socio-economic development status, main industries, geographic advantage and other aspects during her speech. She indicated that Shuangliu's greatest feature and strength is the eponymous airport, which is the fourth biggest aviation hub in China, emphatically developed around which are the three main strategic emerging industries of aviation economy, electronic information and biomedicine. At the same time, Shuangliu boasts the two hallmarks of Zhuge Liang and giant panda, possesses a diverse array of science and education resources, and is noted for its young, international, trendy and vibrant characteristics and qualities.

Muroi Takashi, the Economic Consul of the Consulate General of Japan in Shanghai mentioned at the meeting that China has stipulated plans in April to establish "China-Japan Regional Development Cooperation Model Zones" in six cities including Chengdu and Shanghai, adding the belief that the two cities would work more closely and jointly create an optimized cooperation platform focused on complementary advantages between China and Japan and industrial integration, in a bid to facilitate economic exchanges between Japan and these two cities to realize leapfrog development.

During the event, Zhang Ruiqin signed strategic cooperation agreements on behalf of Shuangliu District Government with Nikken Sekkei (Chengdu) Urban Design and Planning Co., Ltd., Japan Special Non-profit Activity Legal Person Japan Management Advanced Study Center and Ruiji Zheyue (Beijing) Information Consulting Co., Ltd.

The six China-Japan-ROK cooperation model industrial parks in Shuangliu District featured in this promo activity were International Cooperation New City, Airport Business District, Type B Bonded Logistics Park, International Culture and Sports Digital Media Park, International Bio City and International Healthcare Town, in addition to promoting the cooperation proposals for the three projects of TOD, Mushan Lake and the Belt and Road International Arts Center.

This was the second time for Shuangliu to host a Japanese-funded enterprise promo fair in Shanghai since 2019. In recent years, Shuangliu revolved around establishment of industry function zones, and relied on a multitude of functional platforms such as international aviation hub, national-level airport economy model zone and pilot free trade zone to fuel the accelerated growth of two hundred billion-yuan industrial clusters of aviation economy and electronic information. Leaning on outstanding geographic environment elements, Shuangliu has pinpointed its focus on key factors such as aviation hub, aviation economy and aviation business district to speed up the construction of a modernized aviation-centric industry system.

In terms of fostering international business environment, in order to take an active stance in responding to China-Japan-ROK urban construction and modern service industry open cooperation strategy and creating international collaboration model zones, Shuangliu continues to sponsor the campaign to facilitate face-to-face communication between the government and enterprises over coffee. In addition, Shuangliu is also the first in Sichuan Province to roll out the "all-in-one code" and "all-in-one manual" service systems that embody efforts in building a new and smart governmental affairs service model to fully satisfy the diverse scope of corporate needs.

To address issues for companies and create better business environment has always been a mission of Shuangliu District. Going forward, the District will continue meeting demands of enterprises to bring assurance and convenience to them, instill genuine confidence in corporate decision-makers, earnestly create a top-notch business climate noted for comparative advantages, and reinforce the faith among Japanese and Korean companies to invest in Shuangliu.

