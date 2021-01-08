2020 Report: Cellular Broadband Applications and Services Including Revenue and Usage (Subscribers/Users) by LTE, LTE Advanced, Advanced Pro, and 5G
Jan 08, 2021, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4G, 5G and Beyond Wireless Networks and Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research evaluates cellular broadband applications and services including revenue and usage (subscribers/users) by LTE, LTE Advanced, Advanced Pro, and 5G.
It also assesses the LTE and 5G applications market to inprivate wireless networks as well as market opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in public and private networks including the market for computing as a service. It also analyzes 5G NR and the market outlook for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission-critical enterprise applications and services.
This research also evaluates the outlook for 5G equipment, software and services as well as the market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services beyond 5G (B5G). It assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions for 6G. It analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize future capabilities and solutions beyond 5G.
Research Findings:
- Computing as a Service support of indoor 5G will reach $59 billion by 2025
- Machine learning and cognitive computing will be leading AI tools supporting 5G
- 5G URLLC apps to be important critical communications complement to public safety LTE
- Germany followed by the UK will be the leading countries in Europe for 5G indoor wireless
- Haptic communication and telepresence will be the leading types of multimedia URLLC apps
- FWA for business will be more profitable than consumer access market and also 84% of revenue
- Solutions will consist of Fully Virtualized,Dedicated/Non-Virtualized, and Hybrid Network Solutions for business customers
- Carriers will move ahead aggressively with non-standalone 5G but will realize significant benefits with 5G core network upgrades
Target Audience:
- Cloud and Internet of Things Companies
- Communications Service Providers
- Governmental Organizations and NGOs
- ICT Infrastructure Providers
- Managed Services Companies
- Management Consulting and Advisory Firms
- Public and Private Investment Organizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ydar3
