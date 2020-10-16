2020 Report: Educational Technology (EdTech) Industry and its Use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Educational Technology and Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the educational technology (EdTech) industry and its use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).



It evaluates the industry landscape including market outlook, sizing, competitive dynamics, competitive intensity, trends, and COVID-19 impacts. The report identifies and discusses market-leading vendors based on a variety of factors including business model, strategy, technology maturity, product advantages/differentiators, revenue, and major customers.



EdTech represents the combined use of computer technology and educational theory/practice to facilitate student learning. EdTech leverages digital technologies of many types to help enhance instructional availability and accessibility as well as student academic performance.



Success is measured by many factors including financial viability (eLearning is often a lower-cost alternative to in-person instruction), student reach (extending courses to those in remote areas), and availability to those with busy schedules, handicaps, and resource constraints including time, transportation, and monetary issues.



Recent events such as the BLM and COVID-19 pandemic have exposed many issues within the academic sector including issues relative to student safety, equality, and means of acquiring an adequate education and/or job skills for the 21st century. In addition to the aforementioned benefits, EdTech provides a means of helping the socio-economically disadvantaged be on par with the more affluent and privileged members of society.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1. EdTech History

1.2. EdTech Technologies

1.3. EdTech Systems

1.4. EdTech and eLearning

1.5. EdTech Industry



2. Vendors by Solution Type

2.1. Remote and Virtual Classrooms

2.1.1. BlackBoard

2.1.2. Cisco

2.1.3. Samsung

2.1.4. Dell

2.1.5. Echo360

2.1.6. Fujitsu

2.1.7. Jenzabar

2.1.8. Promethean World

2.1.9. Remind

2.2. EdTech Systems

2.2.1. Blackboard

2.2.2. Instructure

2.2.3. Pearson

2.2.4. Adobe

2.2.5. Jenzabar

2.2.6. Newsela

2.2.7. Civitas Learning

2.2.8. Dreambox Learning

2.2.9. Powerschool (Schoology)

2.3. Electronic Learning

2.3.1. Blackboard

2.3.2. Instructure

2.3.3. Pearson

2.3.4. Discovery Communications

2.3.5. Ellucian

2.3.6. Guild Education

2.3.7. Coursera

2.3.8. Knewton

2.3.9. Chegg

2.3.10. CreativeLive

2.3.11. Duolingo

2.3.12. Kahoot!

2.4. ICT Infrastructure for EdTech

2.4.1. Cisco

2.4.2. Samsung

2.4.3. Dell

2.4.4. Fujitsu

2.4.5. IBM



3. Market Leader Analysis

3.1. Blackboard

3.2. Cisco Systems

3.3. Instructure

3.4. Pearson

3.5. Samsung

3.6. Dell

3.7. Adobe

3.8. Discovery Communications

3.9. Echo360

3.10. Fujitsu

3.11. Jenzabar

3.12. IBM

3.13. Promethean World

3.14. Ellucian



4. Top EdTech Prospects (> $50M Funding)

4.1. Newsela

4.2. Civitas Learning

4.3. Dreambox Learning

4.4. Guild Education

4.5. Coursera

4.6. PowerSchool (Schoology)

4.7. Knewton

4.8. Chegg

4.9. CreativeLive

4.10. Duolingo

4.11. Remind

4.12. Kahoot!



5. Research Findings



6. Market Forecasts



7. Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k69grc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



SOURCE Research and Markets

