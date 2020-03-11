2020 Research into the 2-Fluoro-5-(trifluoromethyl)-benzaldehyde (CAS 146137-78-2) Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 11, 2020, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2-Fluoro-5-(trifluoromethyl)-benzaldehyde (CAS 146137-78-2) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of 2-Fluoro-5-(trifluoromethyl)-benzaldehyde.

The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

Overview

  • The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).
  • The second chapter focuses on 2-Fluoro-5-(trifluoromethyl)-benzaldehyde end-uses.
  • The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.
  • The fourth chapter is about the related patents.
  • The fifth chapter deals with 2-Fluoro-5-(trifluoromethyl)-benzaldehyde market trends and forecast, distinguish 2-Fluoro-5-(trifluoromethyl)-benzaldehyde manufacturers and suppliers.
  • The sixth chapter provides 2-Fluoro-5-(trifluoromethyl)-benzaldehyde prices data.
  • The seventh chapter analyses 2-Fluoro-5-(trifluoromethyl)-benzaldehyde downstream markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2-FLUORO-5-(TRIFLUOROMETHYL)-BENZALDEHYDE GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information

2. 2-FLUORO-5-(TRIFLUOROMETHYL)-BENZALDEHYDE APPLICATIONS

3. 2-FLUORO-5-(TRIFLUOROMETHYL)-BENZALDEHYDE MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. 2-FLUORO-5-(TRIFLUOROMETHYL)-BENZALDEHYDE PATENTS

5. 2-FLUORO-5-(TRIFLUOROMETHYL)-BENZALDEHYDE MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. Global 2-Fluoro-5-(trifluoromethyl)-benzaldehyde market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities
5.2. Manufacturers of 2-Fluoro-5-(trifluoromethyl)-benzaldehyde

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America
  • Etc.

5.3. Suppliers of 2-Fluoro-5-(trifluoromethyl)-benzaldehyde

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America
  • Etc.

5.4. Market forecast

6. 2-FLUORO-5-(TRIFLUOROMETHYL)-BENZALDEHYDE MARKET PRICES

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

7. 2-FLUORO-5-(TRIFLUOROMETHYL)-BENZALDEHYDE END-USE SECTOR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3gdh3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Insights into the 2-Ethoxy-5-nitropyridine (CAS 31594-45-3)...

$3 Billion Worldwide Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market (2020 to ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

2020 Research into the 2-Fluoro-5-(trifluoromethyl)-benzaldehyde (CAS 146137-78-2) Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 11, 2020, 13:15 ET