2020 Research: Top 25 Medical Tourism Markets by Source Countries

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism - Top 25 Source Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical Tourism - top 25 global destinations examines why the top 25 source countries are where they are today.



Global medical tourism is increasing annually. What is changing rapidly is each where medical tourists come from and why they go abroad. It highlights those countries that are or are becoming major sources and why.



This is complied by an author who has been writing about medical tourism for 15 years.



This report investigates current and potential opportunities for medical tourism by analysing outbound numbers by country, and revenue. Most medical tourism reports are out of date by the time they are published, so this one works in a new way. Using a global medical tourism database that is updated weekly, the bespoke report is compiled within 5 working days using the latest information available.

Reason to Buy



Every country and organisation needs to update and refine its medical tourism strategy and to do that they need to know the latest on which countries are doing well, who goes there, the treatment they seek and why they go there.



This report is essential reading to any organisation serious about medical tourism.



Country Specific Details Include:

Overview

Potential

Medical tourism numbers out

Medical tourism outbound spending

Where medical tourists go

Why outbound medical tourists go abroad

Health insurance and medical tourism

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zto2u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

