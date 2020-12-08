2020 ROUSSILLON HARVEST REPORT: A VINTAGE WITH PROMISES OF QUALITY

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

A DIFFICULT YEAR IN THE VINEYARD …

Everything had started well in Roussillon with the very rainy last quarter of 2019 and January, which allowed to restore water reserves that had been hit during the previous vintage. The heat peaks recorded in February and March resulted in a very early bud burst, 13 days earlier than the average, while the spring rains led to the appearance of the mildew. July and August were marked by drought and intense heat.

Wines of Roussillon Harvest Wines of Roussillon - Muscat de Noël

During these exceptionally early harvests, winegrowers aimed for optimal ripeness while dealing with the development of Cryptoblabes, a pest butterfly unknow in Roussillon until now. However, the winegrowers were able to manage both the fight against diseases, the accurate estimation of ripeness and the quality potential of the harvest.

An extremely rare fact in Roussillon is the close proximity of ripeness between the grape varieties among the so-called early and later ripening varietals which brought the harvest to finish at the end of September for both altitude and low plain terroirs.

… BUT WINES WITH STRONG PROMISES

Despite the low yields, 2020 is a "winegrower's year" as we say when the conditions of the vintage require a constant surveillance and reactivity. This was however rewarded by juices promising a beautiful quality and which are going to combine elegance, freshness, and complexity.

"While varying from one winegrower to another and from one parcel to another, 2020 was overall a very challenging year for the Roussillon vineyard. But as our slogan reminds us: "Reach for Roussillon" – "Les Roussillon sont là." Roussillon is always there, even in the most difficult moments. Winegrowers will undoubtedly be rewarded for their efforts with wine whose juices already are showing very promising aromatic qualities."



Philippe Bourrier,

President of the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon

A SWEET END OF YEAR FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The Holiday season in Roussillon launched on November 19, with the release of the 2020 Muscat de Noël. Known as the first Muscat de Rivesaltes of the year and bottled at the end of the harvest, it has the particularity of offering all the freshness and crunchiness of the grapes just picked, and pairs perfectly with Holidays fares. In the 14th century, the first Muscat of the year was traditionally served at the table of the Royal Court of Barcelona, during the celebrations of the Nativity.

ROUSSILLON: THE SOUTHERNMOST VINEYARD IN FRANCE

Located in the Pyrenees-Orientales department, the Roussillon vineyard covers 14 AOP and 2 IGP, proudly represented by the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon (CIVR) which federates 417 private wine producers, 28 winegrower's cooperatives and nearly 30 wine merchants. In 2019-2020, the Roussillon area production commercialized nearly 56 million bottles: 71% in dry wines (reds, rosés, and whites) and 29% in Vins Doux Naturels (Fortified Sweet Wines).

