2020 Russian Online Education Market Analysis by Segment (Elementary, Central Secondary, Supplementary School, Higher, Secondary & Supplementary Vocational, Language Training)

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Russia Online Education Market by Segment (Elementary, Central Secondary, Supplementary School, Higher, Secondary & Supplementary Vocational, Language Training) Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Russia, the online education market has skyrocketed in recent years, and it is expected to grow with double-digit CAGR in the near future too. The spread of edtech is making serious changes to Russia's education system. In the newest version of Times Higher Education World University Rankings, the Universities of Russia not only improved results but has also expanded their presence from 27 to 35. According to this research report, the Russian Online Education Market will be a USD 2.01 Billion opportunity by 2026.



The factors which are driving the online education market in Russia are advances in technology, a modern digital education environment that facilitates across the globe to experience education in any educational institution without leaving home. In addition, the government of Russia is also trying to extensively use digital solutions in education by launching two National Programs: Education and Digital Economy. The main objectives of these programs are to enhance the virtual learning environment and digital skills.



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak lockdown policies by the government worked as a blessing in disguise for Russian eLearning companies. According to the Russian Higher Education and Science Ministry, the online education market in Russia has surged because of the COVID-19 pandemics. As of now, teaching at 80 percent of all universities as well as Russian higher education centers have moved online as part of coronavirus infection lockdown measures.



Despite there is significant competition in the Russian elearning market. But the COVID-19 pandemic has facilitated an unprecedented rise in the services of e-learning companies. Yandex, the largest Russian search engine, has launched Yandex School. This project is free to use and was launched to help students and teachers in the COVID-19 lockdown. Another Russian eLearning platform Skyeng started to cater to language-learning demand, but eventually expanded to other education services.

Company Analysis

Coursera

Mail.ru group

INTUIT

Pluralsight Inc.

Cornerstone on Demand Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Market Analysis - Russia Online Education

5.1 Online Education

5.2 Education System



6. Market Share Analysis



7. Segment Analysis - Russia Online Education Market

7.1 Elementary

7.2 Central Secondary

7.3 Supplementary School

7.4 Higher Education

7.5 Secondary Vocational

7.6 Supplementary Vocational

7.7 Language Training



8. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7a96o



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

