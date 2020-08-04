2020 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards Recognizes Leanplum CEO George Garrick as Person of the Year

"Accepting this award is a special recognition and honor, both for me and the entire Leanplum team. I am extremely proud to work with such talented, committed, and purpose-driven professionals," said George Garrick, CEO and President of Leanplum. "Leanplum is a best-in-class solution that enables brands to engage with their customers in a relevant and personalized manner. As Leanplum continues to grow, I am excited to oversee its expansion into additional global markets while strengthening relationships with our existing customers and partners."

As the CEO and President of Leanplum, Garrick is responsible for the strategic direction and growth of the company. Having served in the past as CEO for both IRI and A.C. Nielsen, he has extensive expertise in consumer behavior, advertising effectiveness and media, enterprise data, and analytics. Over the past 20 years, Garrick has held numerous CEO roles at e-commerce, data analytics, SaaS, and mobile companies, including Flycast Communications (IPO 1999), Placeware (acquired by Microsoft), Wine.com, and Tapjoy.

"We are proud to reward and recognize George Garrick (and Leanplum) for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organizations using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their dedication and innovation will improve how we all connect with the brands we love. Congratulations!"

About Leanplum

Leanplum, the leading multi-channel customer engagement platform helps forward-looking brands like Tesco and Zynga meet the real-time needs of their customers. By transforming data into an understanding of users' needs and wants, and optimizing engagement campaigns utilizing multiple communication channels, our platform delivers unified experiences that are timely, tested, and relevant — building customer loyalty that fuels business growth.

Founded in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $125 Million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Learn more at www.leanplum.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives — those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

